Rave of the moment, Oxlade, real name Ikuforiji Olaitan, is the third Nigerian celebrity whose sex tape would leak online in three months.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Nigerians on social media woke up to the news of the singer’s leaked sex tape and numerous nude photos.

Oxlade, 24, became famous after his singles ”Ojuju” and ‘Away’ became monster hits.

He rose to prominence with the song “Away,” which appeared on Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2020. In addition, he was featured on the song “Overdue” from ”Coming 2 America” studio album Rhythms of Zamunda, released on 5 March 2021.

The video showed the 24-year-old singer allegedly having sex with an unknown lady. The video has gone viral on Twitter. It was uploaded from Snapchat.

The singer, who recently featured on Sarkodie’s latest single, ‘Non-Living Thing’ is yet to react to the scandal, has disabled comments on his Instagram account just as his follower counts have surged.

How it leaked

Like his colleague Tiwa Savage and ex-BBNaija housemate, Cross, Oxlade’s sex tape was accidentally leaked on Snapchat.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the ‘Away’ crooner allegedly created a Snapchat streak of his sex tape (A Snapchat streak is when you send direct snaps back and forth with a friend for several consecutive days).

His friend then recorded the streak on his phone and published it online.

The sex tape went viral after a Twitter user shared it online.

Many users had speculated that the musician was on drugs or was under the influence of alcohol when he had sex with the lady. While others believe it’s a marketing strategy, the sex tape just dropped a few days after releasing ‘Baddest Boy refix,’ which didn’t trend much on social media.

Besides the sex tape, numerous nude videos of the singer have gone viral on social media.

Reactions

When Tiwa Savage’s sex tape leaked in October 2021, the mother-of-one was trolled online. But, interestingly, in Oxlade’s case, the 24-year-old singer is instead being praised than condemned.

Many Twitter users praise the singer for his sexual prowess as the video shows the singer in several sex positions. However, others have likened the singer to a porn star.

Also, another video has gone viral where UNILAG students are seen celebrating the singer for his sex skills which many have come to tag “The Spider-Man Style.”

Oxlade’s other works include Ojuju (2021), Pay me ( 2021), and Pay me (2021).