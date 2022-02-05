Almost two years after the prominent Nigerian event planner Ibidun died, her husband, Ituah Ighodalo, the head pastor of Trinity House Church, has revealed that he has no plan to remarry anytime soon.

Mr Ighodalo, in a recent interview with Media Room Hub, explained that he has decided to remain a single father while he continues to keep his late wife’s dreams alive.

Mr Ighodalo married the late event planner and ex-beauty queen in 2007.

Late Ibidun was popular as former Miss Lux, an event management expert, a philanthropist, and a co-pastor of Trinity House Church.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how she died on June 14, 2020, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said: “I love Ibidun very much, I still love her and I gave her everything that I have. I don’t know if I have anything to give anybody again. I think it is unfair to marry somebody to whom you cannot give everything. I gave Ibidun everything that I have to give in terms of love and looking after a person. I married her intentionally to look after her.”

“I don’t have that energy anymore, and I don’t want my life complicated with anything, and I don’t need anything from anybody, I am okay as I am. I don’t know what will happen in 10 years or 15 years or 20 years, I don’t know but as I am now it is not anything I think or desire.”

Until her death, the deceased ran the popular events company, Elizabeth R, and had been travelling around the country building COVID19 Isolation centres.

Single fatherhood

Mr Ighodalo, who heads a non-denominational congregation and his late wife, adopted two children, Unuakemonyi and Ehizenan.

Now a widower, Mr Ighodalo has been thrust into single parental responsibilities.

The cleric said single fatherhood is not exactly anything new to him as he had learned everything from his late wife.

He said: “There is nothing that I didn’t know when my wife was around, most of what I am doing. I did it when she was around because I was going to be a hands-on father

I have intensified it to compensate for the things my wife would have done. My wife helped me, she trained me well and I also helped myself because I wanted to be a hands-on father, to be as involved in their life as I could. It’s a privilege to have them in my life, it’s a privilege for me to be part of their life.”

Who was Mrs Ighodalo?

Late Ibidun was the first-ever winner of Miss Lux in 1999.

The Ibadan-born model was a graduate of Microbiology from the University of Lagos.

Shortly after she graduated from school, she started her first company Elizabeth R, Event Management Company Limited, in honour of her late father.

She once narrated in an interview how they struggled to have their children, visited hospitals, and were told by medical doctors that their only option is to seek treatment through assisted reproduction.

Unlike many celebrities, she was open about her struggles to conceive, and her passion to help families that are suffering from infertility.

The ex-beauty queen revealed that she underwent 11 failed IVF procedures.

During the last attempt, she conceived a twin pregnancy.

Unfortunately, she lost the pregnancy after three months.

These experiences led her to establish Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation to create awareness on infertility and provide financial support for families with such issues to do IVF.

Through the foundation, she provided grants for couples to undergo IVF and carried out awareness.