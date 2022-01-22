Wizkid hugs Davido passionately at Lagos nightclub.

In a viral video, multi-award-winning Nigerian artists, Wizkid and Davido, were spotted together at a nightclub in Lagos on Friday, sharing a hug.

The duo, who have had a very bitter-sweet relationship for years, hugged each other for what seemed like forever, as they kept whispering into each other’s ears.

This is not the first time Davido and Wizkid have shut naysayers down with their cordial relationship in public.

In 2017, Wizkid brought Davido on stage during his concert at Eko Hotels, and Davido returned the favour that same year at his concert.

Charly Boy dissuades Tinubu from the 2023 presidential race

On Thursday, maverick entertainer and musician Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, through an Instagram post on his verified account, dissuaded Bola Tinubu from the 2023 presidential race.

The 71- years-old veteran artiste advised Mr Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against running for president in 2023. Addressing Tinubu, Charly Boy wrote.

“My darling brother, for real, I think it’s time to hang ur boots. You don try wella. God don bless you, wetin again you want? Make we leave dis tin for our children. The young shall grow. A kingmaker must not become king.”

Mr Tinubu had stated that he informed Presidential Muhammadu Buhari of his decision to contest the presidency.

Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Wizkid to perform at AfroNation festival

Nigerian Music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Aladi, Tems, Kizz Daniels, Naira Marley, Tekno, Rema, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Ckay will be performing at the AfroNation festival 2022 edition.

The artistes will perform alongside other world talents, including American star Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Beenie Man, and Kranium.

Other entertainers billed to perform at one of the world’s biggest Afrobeats festivals are Afro B, Diamond Platnumz, Koffee, Juls, Kamo Mphela, Pa Salieu Small Doctor, Niniola, and Reekado Banks.

After a two-year break, the festival returns this year and is held in two regions.

The first phase will hold between March 24 and March 26, in Balneario de Carolina, Puerto Rico, America. The second edition will take place on the Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão, Algarve, from July 1 to July 3.

AGN declare No-Shoot Day

On Wednesday, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, declared a ‘No Shoot Day’ on February 11, in Asaba, Delta State, to enable members to attend the burial of Sam Obiago, a veteran Actor.

Mr Rollas made this statement in a letter signed by Monalisa Chinda, the guild’s communications director.

He appealed to the presidents and heads of guilds and associations in Nollywood to permit members on their production sets to observe a ‘No Shoot Day’ on the date set for burial to enable members to take part in the final burial ceremony.

Obiago’s death was announced on December 22. He died of a stroke at the age of 57.

DJ Cuppy puts music career on hold

Nigerian celebrity Disc jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has revealed that she would be taking a break from her music career to focus on her studies.

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram to make this announcement on Wednesday.

According to the billionaire’s daughter, there will be no bookings or DJ gigs until March as her main focus is on her studies.

“I am not taking any bookings or DJ gigs until March to focus on Oxford University and make sure that my thesis gets the priority it needs. Love,” she wrote.

Cuppy first announced her admission into Oxford in an Instagram post on October 1, 2021, where she stated that she was super excited to start her third degree and a new adventure. She has since then continued to share photos at the school premises.

‘I suffered pains for 11 years’ – Josh-too-funny speaks after surgery.

Skit maker, Josh Alfred, famous as Josh2funny, has said that he suffered pain for 11 years over an undisclosed illness.

The 31-year-old revealed this in an Instagram post as he expressed gratitude to God for a successful surgery and speedy recovery.

“This is my testimony. I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly. Long story short, thank God for a successful surgery and quick recovery.

“God bless all the doctors that did their best and my family that stood beside me, especially @binataste for the confidence and encouragement.” He wrote.

Seyi Shay is engaged.

Nigerian singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua popularly called Seyi Shay, has announced her engagement.

The 36-year-old revealed this in an interview with Beats FM published on Wednesday.

She was asked about the diamond ring on her finger, and she explained how she got it.

She said: “Some guy gave it to me and said, ‘hey will you marry me?”

The music star also said that the engagement is one of the reasons for her glow.

In 2020, the singer announced that she broke up with her partner, whom she was engaged to.

AY, wife welcome second child after 13 years

Famous Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, and his wife Mabel welcomed their second baby 13 years after their daughter Michelle.

The excited father announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old also posted a video of himself shopping for gifts before visiting his wife at the hospital.

“Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. AYOMIDE, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a BIG SISTER. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. GOD’S TIME IS ALWAYS THE BEST,” he wrote.

Celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Shan George, Amara Kanu, Tega Dominic, Owen Gee, Kiki Omeli, and others congratulated the couple in the post’s comment section.

‘I won’t let people talk down on my husband’ – Toyin Abraham knocks critics.

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has knocked critics who ridicule her husband’s hard work.

She was reacting to speculations that she was funding her husband’s lifestyle and family.

In an Instagram post, Wednesday, the actress sounded a note of warning to critics who assume that her husband is not as famous as she is doesn’t mean he is not capable.

She added that whatever her husband has was from his hard work and not due to her popularity. She wrote:

“I don’t usually do this, and I’m only going to address this just once, and I hope this ends here.

“Just because some people don’t like to blow their horns doesn’t mean they should be seen as less or incapable.”

“I’ve suffered” – Jaruma speaks on arrest.

Controversial aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, has reacted to the reports that the Nigerian Police arrested her.

It was rumoured that the self-acclaimed sex therapist was arrested. This went viral on social media on Friday.

It was also reported that the arrest was facilitated by Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress Regina Daniels whom Jaruma called out on Instagram in 2021.

Jaruma had after that alleged a non-delivery on an advertisement job for which she claimed to have paid Regina.

Confirming her arrest in a video she posted on Instagram on Saturday morning, Jaruma said that people were making jest of her because of her arrest.

Jaruma suggested certain persons “used their police influence to intimidate, arrest, and detain her” in her video.

“I’ve suffered. I don’t understand how someone will abuse (insult) you. And then you abuse the person back. But they will now use the Nigerian police to bully, intimidate, and silence you,” the controversial sex therapist said.

“You take someone’s land or plantation. They complain. But you send the police to arrest and put the person in prison. I paid N10m for a job undone. I complained, and my own landed.”

Actress Eniola Badmus debunks feud with Funke Akindele

Actress Eniola Badmus has debunked reports that she is not talking with her friend and colleague, Funke Akindele.

There had been speculations that the best friends were at loggerheads following Funke’s absence at Eniola’s birthday party and book launch on December 7, 2021.

Many suggested that Funke did not show up because Eniola invited Iyabo Ojo, another actress who many believe is also at war with Funke.

Eniola, who remained silent on the matter, took to social media to clear the air on Friday.

The 38-year-old actress said she was tired of the false reports in an Instagram post, adding that Funke is her flesh and blood.