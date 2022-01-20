Award-winning entertainer D’banj and singer-songwriter , Simi, have been unveiled as judges for the seventh season of Nigerian Idol.

Entertainment Company and organisers of the reality TV singing competition, MultiChoice Nigeria, announced on Wednesday as the countdown to the show’s premiere in February 2022.

Popular radio and TV personality IK Osakioduwa will also be returning as the show’s host for this season alongside Obi Asika, who makes a comeback as a judge.

Defending the choice of the new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said they could not think of a better trio.

She said the judges bring decades’ worth of experience in the music and entertainment business and individual mastery of their crafts.

During his introduction, D’banj expressed his excitement at being one of the judges this season.

He said: “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol, and I couldn’t contain my excitement. I’m coming in with my strategy, so viewers should expect a bang.”

On her part, Simi said: “I’ve always loved the idea of being a judge, and I think it’s a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.”

Returning judge, Obi Asika, added: “I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I’m also excited to work with the rest of the judges this season, and I will be very fair and real to every contestant, just like I was last year.”

Journey to Season 7

The physical auditions for the seventh edition were held on December 4, 2021 at the Colossus Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Hopefuls from across Nigeria showed up at the venue to showcase their talent to the team of judges.

The physical audition, which was the last phase of the audition process for Nigerian Idol season 7, kicked off with registration and accreditation. After the registration process, each aspiring idol was led to the audition room and given 30 seconds to impress a team of selectors.

READ ALSO:

The audition and selection stages of Nigerian Idol season 7 will air on DStv and GOtv in February 2022.

In the sixth season of Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide won after months of an intense musical contest involving over 10,000 hopefuls from across the country.

The organisers said over 16 million votes were recorded at the finale. Following the completion of the online and physical auditions, the countdown is officially on for the seventh season of the show, which premieres on February 6, 2022, on DStv and GOtv.

The headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi Drinks and the co-headline sponsor is Binance.