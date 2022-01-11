Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin, popularly known as queen Kaffy, has revealed the reasons for divorcing her husband after nine years of marriage.

The 41-year-old dancer took to Instagram to announce for the first time that her union with her husband, Joseph Ameh, a music director and drummer, is over.

On June 2, 2012, the lovebirds married and have two children.

Mr Ameh is a famous singer, drummer, and producer. He is a former drummer for Psquare’s musical band.

Reasons for divorce

Although the couple is successful in their own right, Kaffy said the divorce gave each other a chance to grow. She said: “Taking the chance to break off our marriage was also to see that we both grow to become what we are supposed to be.”

Kaffy explained that her marriage did not work out the way she wanted; it did not give her room to start reacting to the problem.

According to her, sometimes, the person complaining might be the problem.

“Marriage is supposed to be an alignment of destiny, that’s, for couples to drive to a place God wants for them. And mine didn’t work out that way. And rather than looking at someone as the problem, sometimes, you could be the problem of that person. So, you know, being an enabler of someone not being able to do what they’re supposed to do can also be that you’re not supposed to be in that space,” she stated.

Lessons

In advising her supporters and disclosing lessons she learned from the marriage, Kaffy urged everyone to understand that life isn’t all about reacting to the world and everything happening inside it.

“So, there was a lot to learn, and there is still a lot more to learn. I want to express that and motivate you to understand that life is not all about reaction to the world; it is not about reacting to what want you to say or what the world wants to hear; what the world wants you to be or what the world wants you to wear; what the world wants you to look like or get married,” she added.

Kaffy was thrust into the limelight In 2006 when she led her dance group to break the Guinness Book of Record for “Longest Dance Party” after they danced for 55 hours and 40 minutes.

She is currently a choreographer, dance instructor, and fitness coach. She is also the founder and owner of Imagneto Dance Company.