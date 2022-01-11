In the last two years that Evelyn Owolabi, a teacher, has lived in Adeyefa Estate, Iyana Ipaja, she said she has never witnessed the influx of visitors that now throng her neighbourhood in recent times.

She would later discover that Mummy G. O.’s Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God Church, located in the estate, is responsible for the sudden increase in strange faces.

‘‘It’s shocking. I don’t even understand what’s going on and why people are rushing here. I don’t attend the church,’’ she told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday afternoon.

The church, the most impressive building in the estate, is sandwiched between two uncompleted buildings. Victor, an usher, said both buildings belong to the church.

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the estate on Monday afternoon, something was different.

First was the presence of ‘holy’ police stationed at different estate points to frisk new faces and prevent nosy strangers from gaining access into the church.

They made it extremely difficult to photograph the street and the church building itself. When our reporter attempted to pull a fast one, the holy police temporarily seized his phone and deleted the photos and videos.

Thankfully, he was able to secure a few on his backup.

Evangelist Adebayo Funmilayo, popularly called Mummy G. O. by social media fans and critics alike, has trended for months for her unorthodox, questionable, and sometimes humorous sermons. PREMIUM TIMES featured her on the ‘interesting’ Nigerian preachers that trended in 2021.

Missing in action

This Newspaper partook in the church’s Solution Monday prayers hoping to see the church’s founder, but alas, she was missing in action.

Since videos of her preaching went viral, the firebrand evangelist has carefully avoided the public’s prying eyes by staying away from recent church activities.

Although the reason for her absence is unknown, many believe that ‘Mummy G.O.’ fears for her safety.

During her infamous interview with the BBC, Mummy G.O., who feigned ignorance of her viral sermons, stated that people threatened her because of her end-time preaching. She also inferred that the videos making the rounds on social media are fake.

“Even Satan will not say all those things talk less of someone that calls herself a ‘holiness preacher.”

According to the evangelist, the perpetrators of those viral videos sought after her life. She said they had started eight years ago through a magazine, but it did not result in much. Thus, they resorted to social media.

The famous preacher also stated that she received death threats and strange calls for her kind of preaching.

“I’ve been receiving some strange calls at times. They said, ‘you are driving away from people from our kingdom’; at times, they use guns to threaten my life.”

Her remarks perhaps explain why she has been absent from church in the last week.

Solution Monday

Solution Monday, as the name implies, holds every Monday morning from 9 am till “whenever the Holy Spirit releases us” this was according to the preacher, Pastor Sam, who simply introduced himself as Mummy G.O.’s assistant.

Although the reporter joined the service at 10:30 am (an hour, 30 minutes late), the service had begun with an intensive praise and worship session.

After ensuring that the congregants were ‘properly’ dressed and had no jewelry and bangles, the reporter was allowed to join the service in the company of other visitors.

After the service, newcomers were invited to the altar while the pastor prayed for them and gave them audio recordings of previous Mummy GO’s messages and gospel tracts.

The service featured an intensive sermon about the ‘end time’ and ‘how God plans to destroy the world.’

Advertisements



Pastor Sam, a dark-complexioned stern-looking man, dressed in white Senator attire, delivered the sermon in English. A Yoruba language translator stationed at the church entrance assisted him.

The pastor claimed the wrath of God would begin in any Nigerian state surrounded by water. He asked the congregation: “What surrounds Lagos State? How far is the bar beach from Iyana Ipaja?”

The congregants, who were roughly 80 in number, were mainly middle-aged.

There were a series of prayer sections in between the sermons. The prayer points were repetitive.

“The Lord said I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy on; Lord have mercy on me and save my soul,” the congregation would often shout and fall to the ground while praying.

Our reporter was undercover, but Mr Victor was still sceptical about sharing any relevant information about the church because of the undue attention lately.

He said they also had to intensify security measures.

“People on social media have given my mummy in the lord a nickname ‘mummy G. O.’ They think we are illiterate and dumb, but the truth would always remain the truth regardless,’’ he said.

In passing, he revealed that the church has existed for over 20 years in the exact location and that the founder’s husband is not a pastor.

Ten things you must know before visiting Mummy G.O.’s church

If, after reading this article, you are still keen on attending Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God to see things for yourself, here are ten things you must know

No chains, jewellery, bangles, or beads are allowed

If you plan to wear jewellery to Mummy G.O.’s church, get ready to be stopped by the holy police at the entrance.

No jeans allowed

Get your long plain skirts and trousers ready. Mummy G.O. and her holy police won’t take it likely with those who wear short dresses and jeans trousers.

You must cover your hair

No coloured hair is allowed, and you must not visit Mummy G.O.’s church with your hair uncovered.

Get your giant bibles ready

They gave our reporter a brand new Bible. You must not come to Mummy G.O.’s church without a bible. According to the preacher, you must hold the bible firmly.

No phones allowed

The holy police would ensure that all phones are switched off from the gate when asked why they explained that phones are distractions to the angels of God.

Make-up Is prohibited

If you visit Mummy G.O.’s church, ensure that you do not wear make-up. During the Solution Monday sermon, the preacher asked the congregation: ” I don’t think God is making mistakes by making us the way we are. So why are we adding things to our face?”

Get ready to shake your head while you pray

If you do not want to look odd or out of place, be prepared to shake your head and clap your hands while you pray. The bell on the altar regulates the prayers.

Blessings of pure water sachet

After every sermon, pure water sachets are blessed and shared, but you cannot eat on the church premises.

Do not breastfeed your child in the church

Boldly written at the church entrance is a warning that nobody should breastfeed a child. Otherwise, mummy G.O. and her police would come for you.

Newcomers should get ready to collect tracts

Mummy G.O. would be delighted to see you, as, her holy police, having ensured that you meet the requirements to be allowed into the church, would warmly welcome you with newcomers’ forms, gospel tracts, and the audio recording as souvenirs.