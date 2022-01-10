Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement on Monday, said Mompha was re-arrested for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

Mompha was arrested on Monday. He announced his trip to Nigeria with an Instagram photo captioned, ‘‘About to make some billions in Lagos’’.

The suspect is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended twenty-two-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn brought against him by the EFCC.

It will be recalled that Mompha had earlier been arrested on October 18, 2019, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates Airline Flight to Dubai by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service, following a watch list by the EFCC.

Offence

Mompha is alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of “yahoo yahoo” boys from across the world in return for a commission.

The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, a Bureau de Change company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

An investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412, 75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device.

The EFCC says he will soon be charged to court.

Run-in

Mompha has had several run-ins with the EFCC in the last two years.

The Nigerian anti-graft agency dissociated itself from claims by Mompha after he claimed they advised him to maintain a low profile in the wake of the indictment of his friend, Abbas Ramon alias Hushpuppi in a $1.1m international fraud conspiracy by US Law enforcement.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesperson, debunked Mompha’s claims in a statement.

The incident happened in August 2021.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mompha as saying that the anti-graft agency contacted him after Hushpuppi was apprehended abroad.

He claimed that the EFCC asked him to delete his social media pages and maintain a low profile after the incident. Mompha made the remarks during an Instagram live show with a controversial broadcaster, Daddy Freeze.

Mr Uwujaren said: ‘‘The (Mompha’s) claim, which did not mention the official of the Commission who supposedly gave the advice, is spurious and should be discountenanced.

‘‘The Commission is not in the business of advising suspected internet fraudsters and it is far-fetched that it would counsel one against whom it has a pending criminal charge in court’’.