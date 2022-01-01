Popular Nigerian actress, Tayo Sobola, better known as Sotayo Gaga, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Nasarawa State.

The actress, on Friday, became the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother), of Uke Kingdom, at a well-attended ceremony in Nasarawa State.

Ms Sobola, joins the likes of D’banj, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Tonto Dikeh, Ngozi Ezeonu, Amechi Muonagor and Genevieve Nnaji, who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles in the recent past.

The well attended event was graced by the likes of Tonto Dikeh, Femi Adebayo, socialite, T-pumpy, some lawmakers amongst others.

In her acceptance speech, the excited actress thanked the people of Uke for the honour.

She said: “I am super proud that as a Yoruba girl I am here holding a staff of office in the Uke Kingdom as this is an indication that it preaches one Nigeria and togetherness. As the Queen mother, the palace would now begin to see the impact of women in decision making amongst others”.

Justifying the decision to crown the actress in his kingdom, the Emir of Uke, Abdullah Hassan, said her passion for women empowerment has not gone unnoticed.

He also disclosed that his father’s twin sister was the first queen Mother as far back as 1970.

He said, ever since, no individual has emerged queen in Uke.

In his message to the actress, the Emir said: “Congratulations to you for being the youngest among the sarauniya in the northern Emirates. It is pertinent to note that the title conferment is the second in the history of the kingdom”.

Background

She graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University and Lagos State University where she bagged degrees in law and public administration respectively.

The actress started out as a model by starring in music videos and as a video vixen. She has featured in over 70 Yoruba and English movies.

Some of her most popular works include Idakeji Ife, Egan, Corper Jide, Bella, Ojuloge Obinrin, Arewa Onijogbon, and several others.

She was introduced to acting by Emeka Okoro who reportedly informed her about the Actors Guild of Nigeria.