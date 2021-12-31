Amidst the hustle and bustle of 2021, Nigerians never ran short of hilarious content that made them momentarily forget the country’s pressing issues.

Aside from skit makers and various Tiktok trends, 2021 also witnessed the rise of many interesting, hilarious and outrageous preachers, whose sermons were more comical than didiatic.

What marveled Nigerians the most was the serious manner these ‘Men of God’ preached, sang and prophesied and their cult following.

2020 saw the emergence of the controversial cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as Prophet Odumeje, who would later be known as Indaboski.

But in 2021, the female ministers stepped into the spotlight, with even more shocking prophesies, controversial sermons and as well as the ‘terms and conditions’ to make heaven.

Here are some of those interesting pastors and moments that trended in 2021.

1. Prophet Odumeji fights with the devil

Did you know that prophet Odumeji and the devil ‘fought’ ?

Recently, during his church service Prophet Odumeje wore a championship wrestling belt, saying he had won an International Spiritual Wrestling match against Satan.

The controversial Nigerian pastor said he had defeated Satan in a closed door match.

According to him, he went for the said wrestling match in hell fire alone and emerged victoriously. He said the spiritual match had no referee or spectators, just Satan and Odumeje.

2. Mummy GO of Kpatakpata fame

While her real name isn’t known, her controversial sermons and rendition of the song, “kpatakpa ooh”, have made Mummy G.O as she is popularly known, an internet sensation.

Many posted clips of the song on their WhatsApp statuses.

Beyond singing, Mummy G.O’s rapture sermon is fast becoming a favourite.

Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo

Evangelist Funmilayo came really prepared with tons of interesting revelations in 2021

She pastors a church called Mountain of Solution in Ogun state.

She revealed that she was originally a man in Egypt, but died in a war.

She said in the afterlife, she was trained and was sent for ‘I.T’ (Industrial training) before she was sent to Nigeria and was reborn as a woman.

Back in 2019, she was criticised for saying that people who take Vitamin C and eat Titus fish will not make heaven.

She also alleged that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is not a human being, and that American female musicians, Rihanna and Beyonce, are married to the devil.

It didn’t end there, the ‘woman of God’ said that all footballers would go to hell and men on skin cut are already on their way to hell. In addition, she claimed that people who use ATM and MasterCard have successfully bought a free ticket to hell.

4. Sister Kate

Sister Kate is famous for different revelations about rapture.

She seemed to have a list of ‘dos and don’t and ‘terms and conditions’ to make heaven

According to her, women who wear high heel shoes, and ‘women who make their hair with wool’, would not make heaven.

5. Akwa ibom native doctor

Just when we thought we had seen enough, a self-acclaimed ‘native doctor’ and prophet surfaced online with a shocking statistic.

He said that Akwa-Ibom State, with a population of over 5 million, has over 2.3 million witches and wizards.

6. Apostle Michael Akpor

Apostle Michael Akpor is the founder of the Palace of God Bible Church in Delta State. The pastor is famous for his comical style of preaching. His church services could be mistaken as a comedy show, as he never leaves a service without making hilarious comments.

https://fb.watch/af5hhulsDk/

https://fb.watch/af5nhPXQBR/

https://fb.watch/af5qLQ7_J5/