You can love Bobrisky or you can hate him but what you cannot deny is the fact that the popular Nigerian crossdresser has managed to make 2021 interesting for his social media fans and critics alike.

No doubt, Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye, is as controversial as controversial can be and is also not one to look the other way if ‘attacked’.

In 2021 alone, he made a lot of enemies and won a lot of fans who could not wait to hear or see what he was going to say especially when caught in the middle of trending social media spats.

Admittedly, because of the pure entertainment factor he provides, Bobrisky continues to enjoy a growing online profile-4.1 million Instagram followers and that alone, should win him a medal.

Yes, he is bold and blunt, has a questionable lifestyle, and at times can say things that are completely inappropriate and offensive, but Bobrisky is never boring. It’s no wonder that he also made this year’s Google Nigeria’s Trending Searches .

In 2021, the 29-year-old male barbie, who is in the habit of responding to every shade thrown at him on social media, was enmeshed in several messy scandals with some celebrities and fans alike.

The messiest of them are listed below :

Bobrisky vs Nkechi Blessing

Bobrisky and Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing engaged in a very messy social media war in February over an Instagram comment made by a fan of Bobrisky.

The fight started when Ms Blessing apologised to a fan, who tattooed her on her body- an act she earlier condemned.

A certain Bobrisky’s fan commented under the post, insinuating that Blessing wrote the apology out of fear of his favourite who had earlier advised “fans” to mind the celebrities they follow.

Angered by the comment, the actress fired back at the commenter asking her if she and Bobrisky were mad.

This escalated into a full blown social media war. Bobrisky did not hesitate to react; he took to his page, saying he enjoys his peace and as such the actress should never have any reason to talk about him.

Blessing accused Bobrisky of fighting with her because of a man and referenced the strained relationship between the crossdresser and his best friend, Tonto Dikeh.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky also called on the actress to personally reach out to him if she has scores to settle. He also accused her of not being rich enough to appreciate fans who tattoo her face or name on their bodies

Bobrisky vs Tonto Dikeh

In June, Bobrisky accused his erstwhile ‘best friend’, Tonto Dikeh, of playing tough despite owing him N5m.

He made this statement while shading the equally controversial actress on Instagram.

This happened barely 72 hours after Tonto unveiled her politician lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Tonto and Bobrisky made headlines earlier this year after the latter blocked her on Instagram for unfollowing him.

This action led to a strain in their interesting friendship, which lasted six years.

How it started

Tonto posted a quote on her Instagram page which read, “A jealous demon may appear as a supportive angel. Be watchful”, which she simply captioned, “Be guarded, my people.”

However, Bobrisky appeared to have taken offence with the post as he accused the mother-of-one of owing him N5m.

He wrote: “Jealous? How? Aunty, pay your debt. You owe someone and you still fight with the person. Fear God, Aunty Born again that smokes hemp in a corner.”

“Some people are born to be wicked. How can you hold my #5million and still throw shades at me? Don’t cross the line, Aunty. Keep living your fake life.”

He also threatened not to go easy with Tonto if she crossed her path again.

He subtly warned anyone who attempts to preach peace over the issue to steer clear of him.

Seun Osigbesan

During an interview with Nigerian journalist Chude Jideonwo, in September, Bobrisky said that he took to cross dressing because being a ‘woman’ has paved a lot of ways for him.

Reacting to this, Seun Osigbesan, a nollywood actress, blasted Bobrisky and said he is a disgrace to manhood.

Bobrisky hit back at her and also warned the actress to keep his topic away from her ‘dirty mouth’ and ‘never in her life post him on her social media page.’

Bobrisky also threatened to deal with the actress if she dared reply to his post.

The actress, who perhaps did not want any further outburst, gave Bobrisky the silent treatment.

Oye Kyme

Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, brought some of his dirty secrets to the limelight after they fell out earlier in the year.

Among other revelations, Kyme said Bobrisky allegedly had a sexual relationship with the Nigerian internet celebrity, Mompha.

Bobrisky invited Kyme over to Nigeria to become his PA after she tattooed him on her body. However, their work relationship ended on a sour note and Oyemyke took to Instagram to answer questions about her former boss.

Kyme, who is an Ivorian, in a recent post on Instagram alleged that Bobrisky slept with her and harassed her almost all the time.

In his response, Bobrisky accused her of being paid to tarnish his image.He made this disclosure during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze.

According to the male barbie, his former bestie, Tonto, is the person funding Kyme to call him out on social media.

He revealed further that this is not the first time he’s seen the actress do something similar to her friends after their fallout.

Gistlover Blog

The notorious Nigerian gossip blog, Gistlover, came really prepared to mess things up for Bobrisky this year.

The faceless gossip blogger dragged Bobrisky on social media accusing him of scamming businesses by showing off fake screenshots of his supposed account balance on the internet.

The blogger claimed Bobrisky’s skin has been seriously damaged and that most of the pictures he posts on social media are heavily filtered.

Gistlovers Blog also alleged that Bobrisky deceives brands and businesses with fake bank account balances in order to appear credible to them.

Not one to keep quiet when called out on Instagram, Bobrisky fought back and dared the blogger to expose his real identity and face him with his ‘full chest’.

The blogger posted Bobrisky’s real phone number which got fans super excited, as they were given the opportunity to call him up at will. In revenge, Bobrisky posted the real phone number of the anonymous blogger.

Bobrisky vs Mompha

On December 23, Mompha petitioned Bobrisky for libelous and defamatory publications made against him, demanding compensation of N1 billion.

Mompha, in the lawsuit notice which he shared on his Instagram page, accused Bobrisky of not debunking a claim made by his (Bobrisky’s)former employee, Oye Kyme, about them being homosexual partners.

Earlier, Mompha warned Bobrisky against using his name to chase clout after he was dragged into an ongoing online squabble with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky ignored the warnings and went ahead to share old chats between himself and Mompha in which he appeared to beg the crossdresser for his car on Instagram.

Bobrisky lamented that Mompha and others only wanted to use him because of his money and called the businessman an audio billionaire.

In the petition, Mompha debunked Bobrisky’s allegations which had stirred several relations on social media.

Mompha also asked his fans to disregard all the falsehoods which he said are being spread against his person by Bobrisky as further actions are being taken by his legal team to ensure Bobrisky faces the full wrath of the law.

More recently, Bobrisky accused Mompha of funding Tonto Dikeh’s expensive lifestyle. Mompha did not hesitate to warn the controversial crossdresser on Instagram to desist from mentioning his name in any fight he might have with Dikeh or any other person.

Mompha would later disassociate himself from the fracas between the two controversial friends and also warned Bobrisky not to involve him in their fight, as it is against his religious belief.