Moses Olafare, the spokesman of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said the monarch isn’t aware of the supposed separation announced by his queen, Silekunola Naomi.

Olori Naomi on Thursday confirmed that her three-year marriage to the monarch, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has indeed ended.

She had made the disclosure via an official statement on her official Instagram page.

But Mr Olafare, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday said the king, like every other person, read the news of the separation on social media.

He said that he wasn’t sure the supposed separation posted on Instagram was written by the queen herself as her account might have been hacked.

He said: “About the speculations reported by the social media, I wouldn’t know if it was the queen herself that posted it. But I read in just the way every other person read it, and when I started answering questions on that, I was like ‘based on what I read’.”

“But as far as I am concerned, the palace is not aware of it, because separation involves two parties, if you want to discontinue any relationship, it must be known to the two of you, so to that extent, I would say the palace is not aware, and on that I stand.”

Background

The queen, who runs an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, in her statement, said she tried to make the union work but the 46-year-old monarch’s public identity is at variance with “his true self”.

According to Mr Olafare, the Ooni saw the news of the separation for the first time on social media.

He added that the news of the separation came to the palace as a surprise as there was no indication whatsoever that the queen “was hatching a divorce plot”.

Mr Olafare said a separation “should involve two persons in the relationship, and the appropriate channel to disclose the news of any supposed separation should be from the palace.”

“What I will tell you is that when it comes to separation, the palace is not aware. The person that should give information regarding any development is the Ooni, but the Ooni has not told anybody of such. So the position of the palace will remain that we are not aware of this development.”

Mr Olafare also confirmed that as of Thursday evening, the queen was still at the palace.

The now embattled couple had an elaborate wedding ceremony in October 2018 and welcomed their son on November 18, 2020.

The monarch revealed Naomi Oluwaseyi as his wife on Instagram on October 18, 2018.

This was 14 months after his ex-wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch had ended.