Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, popularly called Mompha, has petitioned popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, for libelous and defamatory publications made against him, demanding compensation of N1 billion.

Mompha, in the lawsuit notice which he shared on his Instagram page during the early hours of Thursday, accused Bobrisky of not debunking a claim made by his (Bobrisky’s)former employee, Oyemyke, about them being homosexual partners.

The petition, which was signed by Mompha’s solicitor, Clement Benjamin, required the controversial crossdresser to retract and apologise in two newspapers within seven days or risk paying the sum of N1bn as damages over claims which Omaha described as “malicious”.

Mompha also alleged that the cross-dresser carried out a campaign to smear his name with the assertion of him being “an audio billionaire renting cars in Dubai for the gram.”

‘‘ Not guilty’’

The genesis of their spat began in September after Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oyemyke, brought some of his dirty secrets to the limelight.

She said Bobrisky allegedly had a sexual relationship with Mompha.

Bobrisky invited Oyemyke over to Nigeria to become his PA after she tattooed him on her body. However, their work relationship ended on a sour note and Oyemyke took to Instagram to answer questions about her former boss.

Earlier in the week, Mompha warned Bobrisky against using his name to chase clout after he was dragged into an ongoing online squabble with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky ignored the warnings and went ahead to share old chats between himself and Mompha in which he appeared to beg the crossdresser for his car on Instagram.

Bobrisky lamented that Mompha and others only wanted to use him because of his money and called the businessman an audio billionaire.

In the petition, Mompha debunked Bobrisky’s allegations which had stirred several relations on social media.

“Regarding the aspect of borrowing Bobrisky’s car while in Lagos. I never borrowed a car from him at any point, I only asked him to come with Velar cos that is the only good car he has as of March 21 2020 what an insult. I borrowed Mompha when I had my own car in Lagos.”

” I never gossiped about Anita Joseph with Bobrisky, I only told him to be careful due to what I heard Anita Joseph say about me when Bobrisky and Nkechi were having issues on social media. Bobrisky tried to ask me what happened and I refused to tell him and this was clearly stated in the chat.”

Mompha also asked his fans to disregard all the falsehoods which he said are being spread against his person by Bobrisky as further actions are being taken by his legal team to ensure Bobrisky faces the full wrath of the law.

The warnings

Mompha previously warned the controversial crossdresser on Instagram last week to desist from mentioning his name in any fight he might have with Tonto Dikeh or any other person.

This is not the first time the duo would be confronting each other; Mompha and Bobrisky have been at loggerhead since September 2021.

In the previous week, Bobrisky had dragged Mompha into a social media fight with Tonto Dikeh.

Mompha would later disassociate himself from the fracas between the two controversial friends and also warned Bobrisky not to involve him in their fight, as it is against his religious belief.