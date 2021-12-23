The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Silekunola Naomi, has confirmed that her three-year marriage to the monarch, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has indeed ended.

She made the disclosure via an official statement on her official Instagram page on Thursday morning.

The queen, who runs an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo State, said she tried to make the union work but the 46-year-old monarch’s public identity is at variance with “his true self”.

The now estranged couple had an elaborate wedding ceremony in October 2018 and welcomed their son on November `18, 2020.

The monarch revealed Naomi Oluwaseyi as his wife on Instagram on October 18, 2018.

This was 14 months after his ex-wife , Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch had indeed ended.

Her post: “I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done.

” He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.”

“Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the closing of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”

It would be recalled that the monarch has previously had a broken marriage in 2017 when he parted ways with her Edo-born wife, Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, whom he married in March 16, 2016.

The marriage only lasted for one year and five months.

As of press time, Moses Olafare, the ooni’s spokesman, was yet to pick his calls nor respond to messages sent to him.