Grace Bent, a former Nigerian senator, has dissociated herself from the ongoing custody battle between a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged partner, Precious Chikwendu.

Ms Chikwendu, who has been enmeshed in a messy child custody battle with Mr Fani-Kayode following their separation in August 2020, recently alleged a threat to her life by Ms Bent.

She also alleged that the ex-minister and the ex-senator filed criminal charges against her and her sister because he is desperate to see her behind bars.

Response

Mr Fani-Kayode’s lead counsel, Ibikunle Ayodeji, responded to the allegations levelled against Ms Bent in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mr Ayodeji stated that regardless of political connections, the ex-senator does not meddle in his client’s private affairs nor does she volunteer any advice on how he should run his family business.

He also insisted that no one can dictate or manipulate Mr Fani-Kayode and also condemned what he described as a “vicious and libellous slander and falsehood levelled against Ms Bent’s daughter, Jackie B. The latter was one of the 2021 BBNaija housemates

His statement partly read: “It is unfortunate that the Bent family is being attacked by persons with unknown pedigrees and a disillusioned mindset.

“In the light of the above it is important that our client should clear the air on the savage posts, which are not only distracting, but also intended to muddle the waters. The Bents are decent, loving, honorable and law-abiding people who should not be subjected to the kind of wickedness that we are witnessing”.

Visitation saga

A Customary Court at Kubwa in Abuja, had on December 8, ordered Mr Fani-Kayode to allow Ms Chikwendu access to their four sons at a neutral ground during the Christmas and New Year periods.

Ms Chikwendu, on Saturday, accused Mr Fani-Kayode of flouting a court order granting her access to their four sons.

She said he failed to produce their children at the agreed venue as earlier ordered by a court.

Ms Chikwendu chose Central Park, Abuja, as venue for the visitations because of the alleged traumatic experiences at Fani-Kayode’s residence, where the four children currently reside.

Mr Ayodeji has, however, debunked her claims and absolved his client of any wrongdoing.

He said, “For the purpose of clarity, no court has instruct for visitation rights between Precious Chikwendu and the kids, rather there’s been an open invitation for her to come and see them at the house whenever she wants to, she has simply refused to do this”.

On the strength of the order, Ms Chikwendu’s lawyer, Emeka Uchegbulam, wrote a letter to Mr Fani-Kayode through his lawyer detailing the venue, dates and time of visitations to the children.

In the letter titled, ‘Request for Access to the Petitioner’s Four Male Children,’ Ms Chikwendu chose the Central Park in Abuja to meet with the children on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Other days scheduled for the visitation are Saturday, January 1, 2022, New Year’s Day at the same venue and time.

Born in 1989, Ms Chikwendu, who is fondly referred to as Snow White, is a model, actress, and former beauty queen.

She represented Nigeria at the Miss United Nations World Beauty pageant in 2014.