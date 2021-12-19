Popular Nigerian comedian, Segun Ogundipe, popularly known as Lafup, has revealed that he would be bringing his annual show, ‘Lafup Live’ to Ibadan on December 26.

The celebrity MC, who has been a connoisseur of many shows in the city,

said the concert tagged ‘The Faaji Experience’, will pay homage to Ibadan, a town that embodies the spirit of Faaji.

The show would also afford residents an opportunity to get out of their comfort zones and into their Owambe mood as they dance to their heart’s content in a night filled with music and comedy.

Line up

Notable names set for the experience include Ali Baba, Princess, 9ice, Small Doctor, and Ibadan’s very own DJ Banky and DJ Sexcy.

Furthermore, since the show is Faaji themed, Lafup hinted that fun seekers can also expect to see some Fuji artistes incorporated into the comedy-centred show closely guarded secret to build up the anticipation.

When asked what the future held for ‘Faaji Experience’ and if it was an event he was interested in recreating across other states in Nigeria, the comedian also maintained that the show started out of Ibadan and will be taken to everywhere else from there; especially to South-west states who the Faaji behaviour resonated the most with.

“I mean I’ve taken my Ibadan to the next world, and they’ve bought it well. From Nigerian Breweries Star Music Trek to Maltina Dance Hall, to the rest of what is different games and all. I mean what I believe is that Ibadan is that training ground for you to be able to match up with anyone else in the world. Just keep your cap on, walk head on”.

Giving his take on the skit makers versus comedians dynamic now sweeping the country, Lafup said,

“First and foremost is, everybody is a comedian, the thing now is the genre of comedy where you are or where you probably classify yourself. But then don’t forget that things have changed. You know, we are in the new normal and I really cannot wait for the new normal. You know because the dynamics are getting so… “And I tell comedians who are crazy or not.

“The space for the skit comedians is not a stage. It’s mediation and without their gadgets, they cannot really be themselves and they’ve been defined by it. So, God bless whoever is able to switch them from screen then to stage, also for the comedian who is able to switch from stage then to screen.”