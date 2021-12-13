Popular instagram comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has been released from the custody of his employers, the Nigerian Navy.

Cute Abiola’s lawyer, Fatai Adebanjo, broke the news to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday evening saying that his client has been released and is free to join the family

He said: ” Cute Abiola has been released, he has been given his keys to his cars and finally allowed to join his family.”

The comedian, who is also a Naval personnel, was arrested at his duty post (office) on November 14 for violating the Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

The Conditional release

The comedian was given a conditional release on December 3, but was not given access to his family and lawyers.

Mr Adebanjo said he went to the Naval office in the company of Cute Abiola’s family and his friends where the comedian was being detained.

According to the lawyer, the Navy allowed them access to the place where he was, but to his chagrin, the comedian was not allowed to join his family home despite being released.

He said: “We got there, me, his wife, his mother, and a friend. When we got there we were given access to Cute Abiola, but to my greatest surprise, they ( Nigeria Navy) did not allow him to go home with us.”

The Naval spokesperson, Suleman Dahun, also confirmed Cute Abiola’s release in a telephone interview with this newspaper.

Mr Dahun said the skit maker would face a “one-month extra duty” punishment, after facing trial.

Mr Dahun said the comedian will be in charge of cleaning, supervising painting, electricians, carpentry, cutting of grasses, and others. He will be supervising civilians.

Cute Abiola became a household name in 2015 and has featured in several comedy skits and movies.

Cute Abiola is not a stranger to controversies.

This is not the first time the Instagram comedian would be arrested by his employers.