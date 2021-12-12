MultiChoice’ South African TV network, Mzansi Magic, has announced the return of the classic reality television show, ‘Big Brother Africa’, after a seven-year hiatus.⁣

The show is expected to be launched in 2022.

According to new reports, casting has begun in earnest for the show, tagged ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, and produced by Randburg-based Red Pepper Pictures (same producers of the Nigerian edition of the show).⁣

⁣Confirming the forthcoming show, M-Net’s Executive Head of Programming, Nomsa Philiso, said: “This year marks 20 years since the very first Big Brother on MultiChoice’s M-Net and we are excited to celebrate this milestone by commissioning a new Big Brother season, which will be housed under our Mzansi Magic stable.”⁣

⁣“This is a show that has always delivered top ratings and entertainment value, and our viewers and advertising partners can look forward to a stellar season of Big Brother.”⁣

⁣The last season of the show was aired in 2015 with Ace Khumalo and Ntombi Tshabalala emerging winners.⁣

Plot

Prior to its hiatus, the show hosted in South Africa, saw contestants from 12 African countries, including Nigeria, and saw the rise to fame of quite a number of celebrated media personalities across the continent.⁣

The African version initially involved 12 countries within Africa (Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia & Zimbabwe) with two countries (Ethiopia and Mozambique) being added in season 4 and two other countries (Liberia and Sierra Leone) being added in season 7 while Rwanda was added in season 9. Each country provides at least one contestant living in an isolated house while trying to avoid being evicted by viewers and ultimately winning a large cash prize at the end of the show.

Big Brother Africa 5 started on July 18, 2010, and ran for 91 days until 17 October 2010. This was an all-star series that featured 14 former Big Brother Africa contestants. For the second time, IK was the host. The winner was Uti Nwachukwu.

The sixth season of Big Brother Africa, tagged “Amplified” ran for 91 days from 1 May 2011 to 31 July the same year. IK returned as host.

The season marked the first-ever series of Big Brother in the world to have two winners; Karen Igho from Nigeria and Wendall Robert Parson from Zimbabwe

