December in Lagos, also known as Detty December, is one period that sees Lagos residents party non-stop.

From headline concerts by some of your favourites Davido, Olamide, Burna Boy, Wizkid, to street gigs, there’s never a dull moment in Lagos at Christmas.

Detty December could make you go spending all your savings, lest you forget January is just a few weeks away.

Make this a December to remember, go get your party shoes ready because it promises to be a roller coaster of back to back ‘parte after parte’

Here are some events you don’t wanna miss out on this December. If you are in Lagos Nigeria, here is what your detty December calendar should look like:

December 11, Vendease games festival

December 11, Fire and sand

December 12, Sunday at Ilashe

December 15, Joeboy live

December 16, Tems live

December 17, Chike live

December 17, Livespot X festival

December 18, Livespot X festival

December 19, Livespot X festival

December 19, Sunday at Ilashe

December 19, Meologo live

December 19, Food & Network Exhibition

December 20, Livespot X festival

December 21, Livespot X festival

December 21, Fly time Music Festival

December 21, The Incredible Music festival

December 22, Fly time Music Festival

December 22, Livespot X festival

December 22, The Incredible Music festival

December 22, Buju live

December 23, Fly time Music Festival

December 23, Livespot X festival

December 23, Cavemen live

December 24, Fly time Music Festival

December 24, Livespot X festival

December 26, Sunday at Ilashe

December 27, Burna Boy live

Vendease Games Festival

Vendease Games Festival 2021 is a one-of-a-kind fiesta that combines games, food, and music to create a fun experience for young adults in Lagos.

Vendease games festival is billed to hold at

Ilashe Beach on December 11.

Featuring seven DJs, over 30 food and drinks stalls, over 200 games and unlimited music.

Some of the high points of Vendease games include games like Flip cup, Jenga, cards, Taboo, Charades, Card games, Fill in the Black, Beer pong, drinking games.

Fire and sand

Fire and sand is another beach experience with lots of bashing and partying, which comes up on December 11.

The Fire and sand is an evening outdoor event with games, drinks, music, and networking, an epic experience of the beach with lots of fireworks in the sand.

Sunday at Ilashe

This December in Lagos things are going down differently because every Sunday is a Sunday at Ilashe.

From the Jetty to the Sea and the Beach House; The most LIT Beach Party experience in Lagos.

Joeboy live

Music fans won’t be left out this December, as some of their favourites would be hosting back-to-back concerts.

Joeboy would be live on stage all night at the Balmoral convention centre, Victoria Island Lagos on December 15.

The multi-award-winning artiste has in recent time released a new single ‘alcohol’ which is making the wave.

Tems live

Guess what? The fastest rising star and grammy award nominee, Tems is bringing a live performance of her album, ‘if orange was a place’ on December 16 at Livespot entertainment centre.

Chike Live

Would you be ending this year single?

Don’t you worry because the boo of the booless would be on stage this December too.

So while we are celebrating life this December, Chike brings a concert titled ‘no music no live’, coming up on December 17, at Muri Okunlola Park, Lagos.

Chike’s ‘Roju’ has become every wedding’s anthem. Chike live would be the singer’s next big event before the release of his new album, ‘ Brothers Keeper’ next year.

Meologo live

This is one show packed with lots of artists, you don’t wanna miss.

Moelogo live would feature Laycon from BBNiaja, Oxlade, Lyta, YKB, L.A.X, and of course the host Moelogo, amongst others.

The red carpet and anchors for the show are Osi Suave and Tolu Daniels. It will be held at Torra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos state on December 19.

Food & Network Exhibition

Are you a foodie searching for an intense mouthwatering, finger-licking way to spice up Detty December

Are you looking for a spot to showcase your culinary skills or business, Or maybe you’re just looking for a place to have a great time and make new friends for the new year?

Then, get ready for the biggest food and network exhibition event in Lagos this December.

The Food and Network exhibition will be held on December 19 at the CCX Lagos and will feature 30 food vendors, delightful cocktails, and top-notch entertainment.

Fly time Music Festival

Flytime Music Festival is back!

Following last year’s COVID 19 restrictions, the annual multi-day Music Festival in Lagos was not held.

The good news for concert-goers and fans of great entertainment, that the festival is back!

Flytime Music Festival scheduled from 21 to 24 of December.

The annual multi-day Festival makes its way back for an electrifying indoor concert experience set to hold at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Having hosted global stars including Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Brown, Mase, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Koffee, Davido, Tiwa Savage, etc, the expectations for this year’s festival are heightened.

Livespot X festival

Get ready for everything ‘X’ this December with the Livespot X festival.

Livespot x festival is a string of hybrid events that feature headline acts performing live, special acts, pristine sound, world-class lighting, immersive experiences, exotic cuisine and much more

With everything Xtraordinary, Xciting, and Xclusive, the event is billed to hold from 17 to 24 December.

With over 50 performances planned and over 30,000 attendees expected over the 6 day period.

Some of the big stars that would perform include Tiwa Savage, Tems, and Wizkid.

The Incredible Music festival

The Abaga brothers storm Lagos with just another dynamic rap concert.

The two prolific brothers, M.I Abaga and Jesse Jagz, popularly known to be integral parts of the now-defunct Choc Boiz, are set to make a comeback on stage together in what might be the biggest Nigerian hip-hop show of the year.

scheduled to happen on December 21and 22, 2021, at the Jude Abaga-owned CCX lounge in Victoria Island Lagos, the fans for the first time in a very long time will see M.I and Jesse Jagz perform together in a headline show.

Buju live

Buju would be live on stage December 22, at Balmoral convention centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

The singer became very popular this year with the hit song ‘Peru’.

The Cavemen live

Lovers of highlife music and entertainment would not be left out in this Detty December.

All the way from Eastern Nigeria, the Cavemen concert would be happening live in Lagos.

Rekindling the Nigerian highlife like in the days of Oliver D’ Coq, two brothers Kingsley and Benjamin are bringing the Nigerian pop culture on stage at Muri Okunlola Park, Lagos, on December 23.

Burna Boy live

The Grammy winner looks to close out an amazing year in grand style.

The Odogwu singer would be on stage for another epic performance in the Lagos concert which will be held at the Eko Convention Center on December 27.

Burna Boy has been on a world tour for the most part of the year for his 2020 album, ‘Twice as Tall’ as the pandemic all but eliminated all chances of one last year.

The singer has held spellbinding performances in the biggest venues around the world this year, most notably the Hollywood Bowl stage.