A popular sex therapist and aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu, popularly called Jaruma has hit back at an ex-lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, for making reference to her in an official statement he put out on Thursday announcing the end of his marriage to his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

In the statement which has since gone viral, Mr Nwoko, denied rumours that their separation was as a result of the use of a local aphrodisiac called ‘Kayamata’ sold by Jaruma

The international lawyer and husband of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, said his marriage to his Moroccan wife, which produced three children, ended due to “irreconcilable differences rooted in indecent conduct on the latter’s part which started whilst she was on holiday in London.”

Alleged bullying

Jaruma, who prides herself as Nigeria’s most trusted, most successful, and highest-paid sex therapist, claimed that she is the “most bullied person in Nigeria for the past 10 years.”

According to Jaruma, the billionaire’s ex-wife, Charani, never said any nasty thing about her husband.

She felt disappointed that Mr Nwoko could ”stoop so low” to publicly insult his ex-wife.

Mr Nwoko accused his ex-wife of meeting with a man at a hotel while she was vacating in London with their kids.

He also accused her of abandoning their kids during her stay in London and undergoing plastic surgery without his knowledge.

Jaruma chided the businessman for ridiculing his wife on social media and asked him to sack his media team for misleading him.

She said: “Ned had said that my husband left me after two years but my husband had never written any bad thing about me neither have I written bad about him.

“Your children are going to grow up to see what daddy said about mummy.”

Efficacy of Kayamata

Reacting to Nwoko’s assertion that he isn’t under the influence of her Kayamata products, Jaruma blasted the billionaire and claimed he was controlled by his 21-year-old wife actress wife.

She said: “If Kayamata is not working on you, why would a girl of 21 control you and your media team to type five pages report about Laila?”

In November, Jaruma was on the news for her fallout with the controversial actress, Regina Daniels, who had denied having anything to do with her (Jaruma) despite allegations of being paid to promote her (Jaruma’s) products.

In the Instagram video, posted by Jaramuna on her page, on Friday, she displayed stacks of papers that she claimed were her bank statements from November 2 to 9, after Mrs Daniels issued her disclaimer.

The 28-year-old sex therapist also added that Mrs Daniels’ disclaimer worked in her favour, because she garnered 1.3 million Instagram followers after the post.

Jaruma, who hails from Gombe State is touted as Nigeria’s most successful sex therapist.

She started her business in 2010 but became famous in 2016 after a video of her educating Nigerians about the therapeutic advantages of Azanza Garckeana plant (Silky Kola), went viral.