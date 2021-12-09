A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said Precious Chikwendu, the mother of his four sons, is suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Mr Fani-Koyode said this in a statement issued by his lawyer, Ayodeji Ibikunle, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES, on Thursday.

Bipolar is a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs. schizophrenia, on the other hand, is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to think, feel and behave clearly.

The ex-minister’s remarks comes days after Ms Chikwendu said she was forced to remain celibate for six years while they ”cohabited” and alleged that their four children were conceived via artificial insemination.

The estranged couple has been locked in a messy legal battle over the custody of their four sons since they split in 2020.

Mental illness?

In the statement, the politician also maintained that Chikwendu is allegedly clinically unstable, and is as mad as a hater and is prone to telling monstrous lies and making delusional statements.

The statement partly reads:

” We are constrained to point out the fact that Miss Precious Chikwendu, the former partner of our client Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sadaukin Shinkafi, is suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and we acknowledge the fact that she is totally insane.”

“Ordinarily we cannot be expected to respond to the crass, filthy, delusional, salacious, disgraceful and absurd allegations of an insane person.”

It also stated that none of his client’s sons was suffering from COVID-19 or that any of them had head injuries, contrary to Chikwendu’s allegations.

He described the allegations as “pernicious lies and diabolical fabrication from the pit of hell.

Chikwendu hits back

Chikwendu hit back at the father of her children and threatened to respond with pictures and video evidence. She also alleged that he is the one with bipolar.

She also alleged that Mr Fani-Kayode’s lawyer physically insulted her in court on Wednesday and is still unapologetic.

She said: “I gave it back to him as he had got away with insulting me at the federal high court Apo several times in March, and April whilst i kept mute . He forgets he is but a messanger. All these aggression came up the moment the panel ruled that both lawyers should sit and fix dates and venue for me to see my kids this holiday.

” His lawyer refused to give his office address to my lawyer to enable us send a letter to this effect and that led to the argument that made his lawyer insult me who was minding my business o,over a conversation i was in no way involved in”.

She also said when the panel inquired about the reason for the arguments, FFK’s lawyer claimed she cant be granted access as one of the sons has COVID.

She said : “Mr short fuse has never been present to any court, be it on custody or customary court hearing since March , yet he is releasing statements in defense of his lawyer.

“I am a mother who is only interested in raising her kids and not dragging with a man who sees no value in respecting at least his over hyped past offices and records. Soon you would force me to release videos of the much damages you did. You are obviously shocked i have pictures and figured the school right?”.

Chikwendu, an ex-beauty queen, had told a Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, that FFK never consummated his six-year relationship with her because he allegedly had erectile dysfunction.

The mother-of-four said her relationship with Mr Fani-Kayode, her former “estranged cohabiter,” was full of “woes, lies, deceits, quarrels, assaults, battery, and domestic violence.

The 32-year-old model also said that since August 2020 that she walked out of the cohabitation with Mr Fani-Kayode, she had been continuously denied access to her children and her children have been continuously deprived of parental motherly care and protection.

Rebuttals

According to Mr Ibikunle, his client’s wife had made a series of sinister and cruel claims about her own children.

He also insisted that he would continue to ignore her allegations till they meet in court.

He wrote: “Other than to make the above clarification we will continue to ignore her rantings, falsehood and mendacious fabrications and to pray for her recovery.

”Meanwhile, we will meet her in court where she will be exposed for who and what she is and what she suffers from.”

The lawyer described Chikwendu as a pathological liar with a troubled and twisted mind that is in urgent need of medical attention.

Mr Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu’s affair was made public in 2014 while the news of their separation made news headlines in September 2020.