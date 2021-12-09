One month after his Morrocan wife, Laila Charani, broke the news of their separation, Ned Nwoko, a former lawmaker and husband of Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, “has set the records straight”.

Ms Charani broke the news of their separation on her Instagram handle on November 1.

As a result, fans linked their separation to the influence of a local aphrodisiac called “Kayamata” sold by Hauwa Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma.

Laila was his fifth wife.

The businessman confirmed the news of their separation on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

He set the record straight and quelled several rumours.

Mr Nwoko, an international lawyer, said his marriage to his Moroccan wife, which produced three children, ended due to “irreconcilable differences rooted in indecent conduct on the latter’s part which started whilst she was on holiday in London.”

Mrs Charani did not respond to enquiries sent to her via her Instagram account which sought her reactions to the allegations.

Allegations

In the statement, which was issued by Mr Nwoko’s media team, he denied rumours that their separation was as a result of the use of a local aphrodisiac called ‘Kayamata’ sold by Jaruma.

Mr Nwoko accused his ex-wife of meeting with a man at a hotel while she was vacating in London with their kids. He also accused her of abandoning their kids during her stay in London.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the separation, the statement partly read: “When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes. She did not take them to shops but spent money on herself. She was also in contact with a man.

“Laila was always on the phone with a strange man. From secret findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021.”

The statement also said that his estranged wife contracted COVID-19 at a nightclub in London and had undergone plastic surgery without her husband’s knowledge.

“She did plastic surgery without informing her husband. She went to a nightclub and got coronavirus there. The neglect of the kids, violence on them, plastic surgery without knowledge of her husband, wayward lifestyle abroad, contact with a man, police case, and involvement of a lawyer in London were the major concerns that Ned Nwoko found disturbing and unacceptable.

”In all the weighty allegations, her only defense was that someone ‘set her up’ She never explained who did and for what purpose. When she returned to Nigeria from the UK, Ned Nwoko refused to see her and instead asked her to leave, as he could not condone her indiscretions anymore.”

In conclusion, Mr Nwoko said his initial reaction was to have completely ignored the silly insinuation.

He, however, said, he decided to speak out because of ‘‘his global reputation as a foremost philanthropist, distinguished patriot, and conscientious billionaire business mogul who can never allow shallow tale mongers to impugn his impeccable character and pedigree’’.

Mr Nwoko became a household name after he wedded Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, in April 2019.