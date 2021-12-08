BBNaija season six ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition housemate, Maria Chike, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana.

The 29-year-old reality tv star broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that she is quarantining and receiving treatment.

“I’ve been placed in the best possible care and receiving treatment. I will be in Ghana until I am fully recovered.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive to COVID-19 but I can assure you I’m doing really well,” she wrote.

Back and forth

Ms Chike said she had tested negative for COVID-19 in Dubai less than 24 hours before she eventually tested positive in Ghana.

“I initially had a negative result from Dubai less than 24 hours of coming into Ghana. Upon arrival in Ghana, I tested positive.”

Chike, who was the ninth housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija 2021 show, said she insisted that a different doctor conduct a different test on her.

She said: ” We had many back and forth with positives and negatives but finally I tested positive”.

Chike also appreciated her fans who had shown concerns about the recent developments and she encouraged them not to take COVID 19 for granted.

“My heartbeats, I heard you were all concerned about me. Thank you so much for all your kind messages.

”Please do not take COVID for granted and don’t try to be as stubborn as me.

I love you all and can not wait to get back to work.”

Chike was recently enmeshed in a scandal after popular celebrity barman, Chief Cubana, accused her of having an affair with his brother-in-law, Kelvin Anene.