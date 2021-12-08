Google on Wednesday released the 2021 Year in Search lists showing the most searched terms, topics and questions by Nigerians in the year 2021.
Google’s 2021 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that capture the world’s attention each year.
As the pandemic entered its second year, Google says Nigerians used the internet to search for answers and information that revealed their interest in topics related to music, movies, TV shows, sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture and lifestyle.
Also, top search topics like ‘Paralympics’, ‘Euro 2020’ , ‘EPL’ , ‘Chelsea F.C.’ and ‘Champions league’ were reflective of the country’s uncompromising love for sports.
Highlights
Tiwa Savage, Destiny Etiko and Romelu Lukaku topped their respective categories, revealing Nigerians’ love for top entertainment personalities and athletes.
Squid Game, the Korean TV series that enthralled the world, topped the category of trending movies and series.
From questions like ‘How to check JAMB result 2021?’, to search terms like ‘Alcohol lyrics’, ‘TB Joshua’ and ‘Pornstar martini cocktail recipe’, Nigerians used Search to make sense of their world this year.
Here are the trending searches in 2021:
Top 10 trending searches
Paralympics
Euro 2020
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
TB Joshua
La Liga
EPL
Champions league
Tiwa Savage
Obi Cubana
Sound Sultan
Top trending people
Tiwa Savage
Obi Cubana
Sunday Igboho
Romelu Lukaku
Nnamdi Kanu
Elon Musk
Baba Ijesha
Omah Lay
Raphael Varane
Fabrizio Romano
Top trending musicians
Tiwa Savage
Omah Lay
Lil Nas X
Ruger
Ayra Starr
Buju
Bobby Shmurda
Seyi Shay
Chidinma Ekile
Naira Marley
Top lyrics
Alcohol lyrics
Bloody Samaritan lyrics
My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics
Peru lyrics
Ruger Bounce lyrics
Infinity lyrics
Cash App lyrics
Jowo lyrics
Big Thug Boys lyrics
Feeling lyrics
Top trending athletes
Romelu Lukaku
Raphael Varane
Christian Eriksen
Ben White
Earling Haaland
Xavi
Saul Niguez
Thomas Tuchel
Naomi Osaka
Jules Koundé
Top Nollywood Actors
Destiny Etiko
Zubby Michael
Pere
Tonto Dikeh
Iyabo Ojo
Olu Jacobs
Nafisa Abdullahi
Jim Iyke
Nancy Isime
Alex Ekubo
Top EPL teams
Chelsea F.C.
Manchester City F.C.
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Leicester City F.C.
Everton F.C.
West Ham United F.C.
Aston Villa F.C.
Newcastle United F.C.
Southampton F.C.
Leeds United
Top recipes
Pornstar martini cocktail recipe
Pancake recipe
Chocolate cake recipe
Puff puff recipe
Fried rice recipe
Egusi soup recipe
Oha soup recipe
Vanilla cake recipe
Ogbono soup recipe
Chinchin recipe
Trending Top devices
iPhone 13
Infinix Note 10
Infinix Hot 10
iPhone 12 pro max
iPhone 13 pro max
Tecno Camon 17
Samsung A12
Infinix Note 8
Infinix smart 5
Tecno spark 7
Trending 2021 losses
TB Joshua
Sound Sultan
Ada Jesus
DMX
Femi Osibona
Dare Adeboye
Rachel Oniga
Prince Philip
Yinka Odumakin
Sani Dangote
Trending movies and series
Squid Game
Coming to America 2
Sex Life movie
Black Widow
Red Notice
Mortal Kombat
Army Of The Dead
Eternals
Shang Chi
The Harder They Fall
Trending 2021 Songs
Naira Marley – Coming
Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
Omah Lay – Understand
Naira Marley – Koleyewon
Kizz Daniel – Lie
Ladipoe feat. Buju – Feeling
Ruger – Bounce
Davido – Jowo
Wizkid – Essence (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Joeboy – Alcohol
Trending “Who is” general
Who is going to win Champions League 2021?
Who is Obi Cubana?
Who is Ada Jesus?
Who is Sunday Igboho?
Who is the best player in the world?
Who is DMX?
Who is the President of America?
Who is the new chief of army staff?
Who is Abba Kyari?
Who is Cubana Chief Priest?
Trending “How to” general
How to check JAMB result 2021?
How to pack a parcel?
How to open pdf file?
How to open mp3 file?
How to open apk file?
How to check NECO result?
How to register NIN online?
How to vote on BBnaija 2021?
How to reprint JAMB slip?
How to track a package?
Trending “Where is” general
Where is Sunday Igboho now?
Where is White Money from?
Where is Burna Boy from?
Where is Nnamdi Kanu today?
Where is my location?
Where is Maldives located?
Where is Cuba located?
Where is Gaza?
Where is Michigan located?
Where can I download movies?
