Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics brand launched by popstar Rihanna in 2017, has officially been named Nigeria’s favourite beauty brand.

This is according to new research by Tajmeeli, a popular cosmetic surgery education site.

Among other findings, it revealed the most searched cosmetic brands around the world, with people in Nigeria, Egypt and Ethiopia searching for Fenty Beauty more than any other brand.

Rihanna, 33, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, with a dream to create a cosmetics company that would make “women everywhere [feel] included.”

Fenty Beauty currently retails between N23,000 to N25,000 in Nigeria.

In its first year, the company of which she owns 50 per cent of stocks, achieved sales of $550m, far more than other celebrity-endorsed makeup ranges, and earned Rihanna the title of Forbes richest female musician in August 2021.

Forbes magazine said most of Rihanna’s fortunes do not come from chart-topping singles, but from the success of her cosmetics empire.

Process

Tajmeeli said it has analysed Google searches in 108 countries to establish the most-loved cosmetics brand for each.

They said the countries which are not included in their research did not chart in Google Trends for their chosen brands, suggesting interest in the brands is low in those countries.

Where the search interest scores were tied for multiple brands in one country, they provided joint-first place brands in the table.

Using a seed list of popular beauty brands, Tajmeeli used Google Trends to find out how popular each brand is worldwide, based on online search interest*. Search interest is scored from 0 to 100, where 100 is the most popular.

Taking the top spot in no less than 25 countries – almost a quarter of the 108 countries analysed – is L’Oréal. Not only that but the cosmetics company was also crowned the overall favourite in three continents: Asia, Europe and South America.

Interestingly, other affordable makeup brands follow in second and third place. CoverGirl scoops second as the favourite in 10 countries and two continents: North America and Australia & Oceania.

Despite missing out on a top spot on a continent level, Maybelline and NYX take joint third place, each a favourite in six countries respectively.

With six brands tied for the top spot, Hong Kong takes the title of beauty capital of the world. Chanel, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Nars, Clarins, Laura Mercier, and Bobbi Brown are best liked in the country, each in equal measure.

In the UK, Canadian-born, e.l.f Cosmetics and playful brand, Too Faced taking joint first place as the most in-demand cosmetic companies.

The data in full, including all 108 countries’ favourite beauty brands, can be found on the Tajmeeli website.