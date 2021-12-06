‘BREAKING IN’, a reality television show that focuses on giving qualified job applicants the opportunity to meet top company executives, get interviewed, and defend their qualifications with the hope of landing a dream job, has debuted.

A StarTimes original, Breaking-In held its maiden audition over at the Koga Studio, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday, with thousands of hopeful itching to snag a spot at landing their dream job.

Speaking at the audition, Alex Jian, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, said the company is poised to create more job opportunities for youths using the form of communication most appealing to them via entertainment.

“With this kind of show, people can find jobs while customers can get entertained with the razzmatazz of the show. Having partnered with top companies, about eighty to a hundred winners are guaranteed jobs with good remunerations,” he said.

Format

Anchored by a male and female celebrity duo, the term for being hired or entering a new stage is referred to as “BREAKING IN’’.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate their eligibility by breaking through all four stages namely: the Practical, the First Impression, The Interview, and The Breaking in, in order to get a job.

In a situation whereby a dropped applicant feels there is more to them than the employers could see, they are given a second chance to sell themselves with the hope of “BREAKING INTO” the organisations all by themselves.

Rationale

The organisers said the show was developed with millions of unemployed Nigerian youths in mind. They said that the skilled and talented population who may not know how to put together a perfect resume that can help them land their dream job are the major target audience.

Mr Jian added:‘‘BREAKING IN will open its doors to hundreds of major firms with employment vacancies to meet thousands of eligible employees live on our stage, document the interviews process, and televise it for the benefit of millions of viewers who might be having problems with landing their dream jobs.

‘‘The stage is set and the result is unscripted. The plan will be to dominate the media space for a long time, thereby making sure its well-rooted impact on the citizens as well as the business world is worthily felt. The show is packaged in an electrifying way with five stages of hurdles to land the ultimate reward. The show is designed to bring unending suspense, comic relief, and education to viewers.

The high point of the show, he added, is the negotiation and fate box segment where a tempting offer, as well as three boxes, are thrown at the successful candidates to choose one.

The fate box has options that outweigh the tempting offer, equals the tempting offer, or less than the tempting off. The candidate is then left to either accept the offer or dip their hands into the fate box to decide their fate.

Speaking further, Mr Alex said in addition to the reality show, two exciting comedy series, ‘Ile Alayo’ produced by Femi Adebayo will start airing from December 6; while ‘Okirika’ produced by Iyabo Ojo and Muka Ray will air on December 9.