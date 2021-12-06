Last week, the ladies of Gulder Ultimate Search were on a glorious winning streak, but that has come to an end as 28-year-old Jennifer Okorie became the first lady to be evicted.

Of the 18 warriors selected for the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 Age of Craftsmanship, 14 of them are men while four are women.

With seven contenders remaining after weeks of strenuous tasks, three of them are women and only one woman has been evicted so far while 10 men have been sent home.

Although Jennifer desired to be the first ultimate woman, her dreams ended when she failed to complete the Ball Course task.

From the start of the game, Jennifer couldn’t get her balance. She kept dropping her balls and couldn’t pass a stage without going back to the beginning. It was a frustrating ordeal.

Unfortunately, someone had to go home, and it was Jennifer. Her eviction was swiftly carried out by the anchor, Toke Makinwa, as she asked Jennifer to go back to Amorokin camp to pack her things.

At the place of the talking drum, Toke took the chance to check the contestants’ well-being since she had already delivered the eviction. The warriors shared their bonfire experience with Bob-Manuel and talked about what they had learnt in the jungle and how it had changed them.

Esitima was the star of the night as she found two boomerangs in the forest. Since she couldn’t keep two, she opted to give one to Damilola, whom she felt wasn’t too desperate for it. Toke initially denied her choice because of the earlier instruction for everyone to find one if they could.

Chidimma also requested the council of elders for firewood while Odudu chipped in the need for food in the camp.

Gulder Ultimate Search 2021

There were more than 20,000 applications for this year’s Gulder Ultimate Search across different regions.

The organisers said the successful applicants who made the longlist were sent to the Sea School where they went through a rigorous selection process. The final 18 who made it into the jungle were selected not based on sentiment but their core ability to prove that they were better than the rest.

The same can be said of the women who made it into the jungle: Esitima, Chidinma, Omokhafe, and Jennifer.

‘‘All four made it through the group task into the individual task stage. They showed that they were not mere pushovers selected only for gender balance as they have proven beyond any doubt that they can engage in physical and mental tasks as good as the men,’’ they added.

Gulder Ultimate Search began in 2004 and ran for 11 consecutive seasons before taking a break in 2014.

From past seasons, contestants were given tasks that tested their physical and intellectual abilities and teamwork.

From the first edition, contestants were camped in different parts of the country to struggle against themselves and the wild, i.e. nature.

In its 11-season run, the show discovered several talents who became stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Some of the past winners – Kunle Remi (winner of the 2010 edition), Dennis Okike (Season 8), and Chris Okagbue (Season 10) went on to build a successful career in Nollywood.

Remi, who was 22 years of age when he won in 2010, starred in the Africa Magic series Tinsel, Forbidden, and several other critically acclaimed Nollywood movies like Sin City and Gold Statue.

Dominic Mudabai, the winner of the fourth edition, has also appeared in numerous TV Commercials for several multinational brands

Gulder Ultimate Search airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).