Raheem Adedoyin, a Nigerian journalist and father of ex-BBNaija housemate, JMK, has confirmed that his daughter’s Ikoyi residence was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

Zainab Adedoyin, popularly known as JMK, was one of housemates in the BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition which was held in 2021.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adedoyin who is on the global board of the International Press Institute, said the fire was ignited by an electrical fault that started from JMK’s room.

He also noted that no life was lost as the fire fighters of the estate were able to bring down the fire on time.

However, the fire, which was ignited by an electrical fault, destroyed several belongings and properties of the ex-housemate, which included her clothes, phones and international passports.

Though traumatised, she is said to be in good health and would address her fans via her social media accounts after she has retrieved her sim cards.

He wrote: “I confirm that the apartment of my daughter, Zainab Adejumoke Adedoyin (aka JMK) in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, was razed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday, 16th November, 2021.

“Firefighters stationed in the Estate eventually put out the fire. Mercifully, no life was lost and no one was physically injured despite the massive destruction to the property.

“Zainab lost all her belongings in the apartment (clothes, electronics, certificates, international passports, phones etc ) to the inferno.

“Although traumatised, she is presently in good shape and is making efforts to retrieve her certificates and other vital documents.

“She will come online and make statements on her verified social media accounts as soon as she retrieves the sim card she uses for those accounts.

“Again, Zainab is in good shape and we thank the Almighty Allah for His favours on her and the family. ”

JMK is a 23-year-old law graduate from Kwara State, who aspires to become a certified member of the Nigerian Bar.

Apart from music, dancing and travelling, she enjoys cooking and the simple pleasures of life.