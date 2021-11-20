Motorists and passers-by watched with admiration, as several dogs were put on parade along a major road – Edet Akpan Avenue – in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday morning.

Different breeds of dog, ranging from Rottweiler, Alsatian, Bullmastiff, and Dobermann, walked along by the roadside with their owners or trainers around 8 a.m., in what appears to be the first-ever dog show in the city.

“We are having the Ibom mega dog walk,” one of the participants told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The essence is – one, the dogs are being exercised. Two, they get to meet with other breeders of their kind. It’s like a get-together of breeders, right here in the city of Uyo,” he said.

The dogs would be assembled at some playground later in the day for a competitive show, this paper learnt.