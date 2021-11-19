The traditional marriage of Fuji legend, Wasiu Marshal popularly known as Kwam 1, and his bride, Emmanuella, held in the city of Abeokuta on Thursday.

The elaborate ceremony which was held at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta, was graced by over 30 monarchs.

Several Nigerian politicians, socialites, and entertainers attended the wedding.

The groom donned a velvet traditional outfit while the bride was resplendent in a chantilly HoH damask fabric that screamed royalty.

The lovebirds were flanked by their stepchildren, friends, family, and associates at the celebration which lasted all day.

The bride, who is in her 40s, runs a thriving children’s boutique and gifts store, Partydreams, in Omole Phase 1, Lagos. She also has a liquor store and is a Forex trader. She attended Yaba College of Technology where she studied Estate Management.

This is the first time the Fuji maestro would stage a wedding this grand and public. His bride is also the only woman he has ever shown off and eulogised on social media.

Check out photos from the wedding below