Pero Adeniyi, the mother of 2baba’s three kids, has initiated legal actions against the legendary singer’s wife Annie for malicious and libellous online publication made in September.

On Friday, Ms Adeniyi served Mrs Idibia a lawsuit notice written on her behalf by her solicitors, Okonjo Odiawa & Ebi, in which she demanded a retraction and N500 million as damages.

In the lawsuit notice dated November 10, Pero’s lawyers referenced Annie’s Instagram outburst and the audiotape which went viral weeks ago.

In the viral audiotape, Annie alleged that her husband, 2Baba “packed his bags and came to America to see her (Pero) and his other kids”.

Pero’s lawyers stated that these allegations are “blatantly false, misrepresents facts and portrayed Pero as an individual with loose morals”.

Annie was further accused of engaging in “malicious and libelous online publication” which subjected Pero and her kids to online harassment and bullying.

Pero is now demanding a retraction, an apology, and N500 million for reputation damages and a retraction of the allegations within 72 hours upon receipt of the letter containing the lawsuit.

Details

Her lawyers also stated that contrary to the allegations made via Mrs Idibia’s viral audio recordings, her husband, 2baba, did not visit Pero in America.

The petition also revealed that contrary to Macaulay’s post, Adeniyi made independent plans for a vacation to Disneyland with her children in 2018. They claimed that their trip coincided with 2baba’s business trip to Orlando and that Adeniyi and Macaulay had agreed that 2baba would visit the children at Disneyland.

Adeniyi’s solicitors Idibia’s outburst on Instagram and claims as malicious, disparaging, and false information of a defamatory nature to Adeniyi, which subjected her to online bullying.

According to her lawyers, Ms Adeniyi does not have direct communication with the father of her children.

“Contrary to your allegations, our client has continued to maintain a civil parental relationship with Mr ldibia even at the detriment of her children such that correspondence with him is made through his management and restricted to child support and welfare,” the legal notice read in part.

‘I’m sorry’

The lawsuit is coming on the heels of an emotional and moving apology Annie posted on her Instagram page on her 37th birthday on Saturday over her recent Instagram outburst.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Nkoyo role interpreter said she was sorry for putting her husband ”out there”, saying, “That was not the woman you married.”

The mother-of-two also apologised to her mother and mother-in-law for causing them pain and then told them they can’t throw her away for letting her emotions control her.

Her post partly read,” It’s a brand new chapter for me. And would really love to start it on a clean slate. This year has been a lot …so many blessings and pain.

“My hands are shaking as I type this. I let a lot of people down, especially the people close to me. The last 10 weeks have been the worst of my entire life. Yes, the worst since I was born. I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger.

“And then sadly, which I am ashamed to admit, suicidal! I have acted so badly in a way I am not proud of. allowed my emotions to cloud me. I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions; allowed my anger and emotions to make me act on something that’s wasn’t true cos I was kept in dark!”

She also said she wanted to commit suicide in the heat of the scandal

American trip saga

On September 2, Macaulay in a now-deleted series of Instagram posts accused 2baba of infidelity. She claimed that the singer spent nights under the same roof with one of his baby mamas Adeniyi, after taking his kids to Disneyland.

This was trailed by several other allegations that did not only involve Adeniyi, but Annie’s family, her in-laws and siblings.

In all of this, Adeniyi maintained a loud silence.

However, Adeniyi, in a series of Instagram stories she posted during a recent visit to Nigeria warned Annie to maintain her distance and also described her as a ‘liar’.

She had also emphasised that the truth would be out soon.

The 43-year-old US-based entrepreneur visited Nigeria in the company of her boyfriend, in October.

During her visit, some of her curious fans asked her to comment on the infidelity scandal rocking 2baba’s home and in response, she said she was unaware.

She also added that she had not spoken with 2baba in four months, and last saw his wife in 2019.

New chapter?

Many had expected that the drama in the Idibia’s family would subside after the music legend had called for a ceasefire from different aggrieved parties, and his wife’s apology on her birthday.

Little did she know that she was in for another shock on her birthday, as the lawsuit surfaced online on her 37th birthday celebration.

Reacting to a comment from a follower, Adeniyi seems unwilling to give peace a chance and she expressed her grievances over Annie’s outburst.

She wrote, ‘‘@harforlahshade Wait till you are accused and dragged for something you know nothing about’’.

Adeniyi, a renowned makeup artist, shot into the limelight after her affair with 2baba became public knowledge in 2005