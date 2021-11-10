The Nigerian Christain community is mourning Nomthi Odukoya, who died on Tuesday following a hard-fought battle with cancer that lasted two years.

Born Rosemary Simangele but fondly called Pastor Nomthi, she was an educationist, life coach, writer, and senior pastor at the Fountain of Life Church.

The 47-year-old pastor had grown in prominence in over a decade after tying the knot with a prominent Nigerian preacher, Taiwo Odukoya.

She was thrust into the limelight once again after the release of her critically acclaimed children’s book, ‘No! Don’t Touch Me There’.

The book, which was published in 2016, empowers children to confront any form of improper behaviour or abuse and gives them the confidence to talk to trusted adults. It has become a reference point among parents, educationists especially child body safety enthusiasts and experts.

Mrs Odukoya is largely credited for writing several children’s books that address topical issues like bullying, gender equality, and life lessons.

She had a unique way of preaching the gospel and her congregants always looked forward to her sermon. For example, on Thursdays, when she mounted the pulpit, Pastor Nomthi would always ask the congregation “how are you?” And she always got a resounding “I’m enjoying my life” from the congregation, then she would reply “I’m enjoying mine too”. She always dazzled the congregation with her charming smile.

Background and education

Nomthi, a South African by birth, shot into the limelight when she married Mr Odukoya in January 2010.

She had her primary education in South Africa; she was a student of Natal College of Education between 1996 and 1999.

She also holds a master’s degree from the University of Liverpool.

In her lifetime, she inspired many as she provided resources, tools, skills, and knowledge to equip parents, educators, and children, through her books and messages.

Aside from being a pastor, the mum-of-two boys was also an accomplished author. Some of her bestsellers include ‘A Bully is not a Hero’, Help! They are fighting again,’ ‘Boys and girls are different but equal’, ‘Enjoy your life,’ and a host of others.

Through her Wazi foundation, she championed several advocacy initiatives for children’s welfare.

Love story

Nomthi met her husband when he went to minister at Triumphant Church International, London, where she worshipped.

She revealed that she did not have her eyes on him, like every other minister that had come before him.

According to her, she saw him as a man of God and found his message amazing and absorbing, which made her buy one of his books, titled ‘Home Affairs’.

The late pastor revealed that after the conference, her pastor told her someone was interested in her, but she declined because she was seeing someone else at the time. However, the relationship eventually did not work out; she told her pastor but not immediately.

Nomthi would later meet Mr Odukoya when he had a stopover in London, and the rest they say is history.

They had a glamorous wedding held at Civic Centre Lagos State in January 2010. The likes of Mike Okonkwo, David Oyedepo, E. A Adeboye, Itua Ighodalo, and Paul Adefarasin, were all in attendance.

Their union has been blessed with two sons, named Timileyin and Jomiloju.

Nomthi was loved by many including her step-children, Jimmy, Tolu, and Tobi. It was not surprising that Tolu and Tobi were both on her bridal train.

Tributes and condolences

Announcing her death, Mr Odukoya released a statement saying “I loved her with all my heart, but who am I to fight with the will of God’’.

His statement read: ‘With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

She battled cancer for the better part of two years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life.

I loved her with all my heart, but who am I to fight with the will of God.

The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Nomthi’’’.

On Wednesday, the Founder and President of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners’ Chapel, visited the clergyman at his Lagos residence in the company of his wife, Faith, and the First Vice President of the church, David Abioye, and others.They were received by the widower.

President Muhammadu Buhari also condoled with Pastor Taiwo over his wife’s death.

The president, who described the loss as “sad and quite touching”, condoled with the church and the Christian community, as he prayed for God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, took to his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, to express his condolences to the Odukoya family and prayed for the repose of her soul.

“I am profoundly saddened by the death of Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, the wife of senior pastor, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, of The Fountain of Life Church. On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to the Odukoya family, friends, and loved ones and pray that her soul finds a gentle repose,’’ his tweet read.

Her step-son, Jimmy Odukoya, a Nollywood actor, wrote,”For we do not grieve as though we have no hope, for we are confident of this one thing; To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. The pain we feel @pastornomthi is for us who you leave behind for we will miss you. We will take care of Dad and the boys ! We love you but we know God loves you more! Continue to dance in the bosom of our Lord! Till we meet again!”

Tolu Ijogun, her stepdaughter, wrote, “Aunty Nom… You were such a beautiful light, an authentic Christian, and a woman that truly loved God. You were such a fighter; Cancer didn’t win; God wanted you all to himself and called you home.

To say we will miss you is an understatement. Thank you for Tim-Tim and Jom-Jom. Thank you for loving my Dad the way you did. No more Pain Aunty Nom, rest in the bosom of our Lord till we meet again to part no more… Good night Aunty Nom.”