Mfon Mikel Esin and Gerald Odeka are the latest campmates to be evicted from the ongoing Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 ‘The Age of Craftmanship’.

A few days ago, there was a big argument between Clan Iroko’s Esitima and Clan Irin’s Mfon.

The exchange of words caught the attention of the Council of Elders, who did not take lightly to Mfon’s threats. His lack of self-control led to his eviction from the ongoing Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12.

Gerald, on the other hand, was evicted because he failed to pay attention to little details and follow instructions.

After a day of intense arguments and a grueling group task, Clan Irin and Iroko lost a member each at the place of the talking drum.

Eviction

The mantra from Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 anchor, Toke Makinwa, and taskmaster, Kunle Remi, to the contenders is ‘observe, listen and apply’.

Both comperes have been reminding the contestants of the relevance of understanding instructions before kickstarting a task.

It is a simple skill that has cost some of the contenders their stay in the jungle so far. Those who have mastered the science of listening have benefitted immensely and seen their stay extended.

When the contenders first made their way into the jungle, they were instructed to pick food items they would be able to carry each. It became a rush that ended with them spilling food. The taskmaster asked them to slow down and listen as it would be a valuable trait in the jungle.

One of the latest evictees, Mfon, was one of the audience’s favourite contenders in the show- he had a relatable back story that showed his tenacity to be a winner.

He had previously auditioned in 2013 for the Gulder Ultimate Search but was not selected. When the opportunity arose in 2021, he seized it. In his own words, he wanted to rewrite the story of the Gulder Ultimate Search with his life story.

Well, he did rewrite his own story, just not in the way he would have wanted. His stay in the jungle came to an abrupt end as a result of his inability to control his temper and respect another contender. He was hence, unceremoniously evicted.

At a time when viewers are getting familiar with the contenders, Mikel, as he was known in the Amorokin camp, stood out. Long before going into the jungle, he expressed a strong will to win, stating his humble background and how the N50m winner’s prize is an opportunity to change his fortune.

On his first night in the jungle, he refused to eat, in order to test his limit on how he could complete tasks on a hungry stomach. When other contenders were sprawled in slumber under their mosquito net on the first night, he roamed around the jungle. It was as though he had begun his own tasks even before they were assigned.

Mikel’s eviction might be considered harsh as a few noted that he could have gotten a warning, but death threats cannot be taken lightly. His fellow campmates said it is a teachable moment for Mikel and young Nigerians who are quick to issue threats during conflicts.

They also said he crossed the line with the death threat. It was unwarranted and should not be condoned.

Gerald’s eviction, on the other hand, sums up the cost of not listening. His clan, Iroko, came last in a task and thus, a member of the clan would be evicted at the Place of the Talking Drum. In the ensuing game to determine who would be evicted from the Iroko clan, Gerald lost out because he failed to follow instructions. He seemed not to know when to sit or stand or write and ultimately had to leave.

Process

They played the game of lone sojourner, where each clan member had to write the images the anchor showed them in the correct order. This game took a complete turn as it became a test of obedience and intellect.

Following a series of instructions by the anchor to weed out the weak link, members of the clan were saved from a possible eviction one by one.

Gerald Odeka was, however, evicted from the show at the end of the night, leaving 15 contestants vying for their place as the ultimate warrior. Who will it be?

Gulder Ultimate Search 12 airs on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm.

History

Gulder Ultimate Search began in 2004 and ran for 11 consecutive seasons before taking a break in 2014.

From past seasons, contestants were given tasks that tested their physical and intellectual abilities and teamwork.

From the first edition, contestants were camped in different parts of the country to struggle against themselves and the wild, i.e. nature.

In its 11-season run, the show discovered several talents who became stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Some of the past winners – Kunle Remi (winner of the 2010 edition), Dennis Okike (Season 8), and Chris Okagbue (Season 10) went on to build a successful career in Nollywood.

Remi, who was 22 years old when he won in 2010, starred in the Africa Magic series Tinsel, Forbidden, and several other critically acclaimed Nollywood movies like Sin City and Gold Statue.

Dominic Mudabai, the winner of the fourth edition, has also appeared in numerous TV Commercials for several multinational brands.

Previous editions of the show were anchored by Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Bob Manuel-Udokwu.