Like Tiwa Savage, BBNaija season six housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday popularly called Cross, on Wednesday, sparked several reactions on social media after his nude video was posted on the popular multimedia instant messaging app, Snapchat.

The 30-year-old reality TV star, who hails from Anambra State, reportedly ‘mistakenly’ posted his nude video on his Snapchat account.

The video showed him naked with his tattoos and manhood on display, and which he captioned ‘shower time’

Cross would really have to carry this cross as his teeming fans feel it would not be healthy for his early days of stardom.

Mistake or Leaked?

Last week, hell was let loose on the Eminado crooner, Tiwa Savage, after her 10-second sex tape was ‘mistakenly’ posted on Snapchat.

Savage had revealed that the video was obtained when her boyfriend mistakenly posted the sex clip on Snapchat and took it down immediately.

According to her, a dubious individual gained access to the video, demanding ransom and making threats.

Reactions

Although Cross’ video was taken down almost immediately, many believe it was an intentional act while others have expressed utmost disappointment.

His BBNaija colleagues Maria and Pere have both commented.

Expressing her shock, Maria wrote: ”Cross, please, what did they say happened today?”

Pere, too, was not left out in the comment section

“I leave town for two days, and you are misbehaving here? lemme bring that koboko”.

Explanation

Like Tiwa, Cross has attempted to own the narrative.

According to him, the nude video making the rounds was a simple mistake. He said: ” The outside world is crazy, if I had my way I would like to stay in the house. It was a simple mistake, it wasn’t a big deal. I’m not really back to my phone, I didn’t know that Snapchat has changed a lot of features, so it was a mistake, people should understand the kind of person I am, I’m a human being.”

The ex-housemate also said he was still new to the entertainment industry. He said: ” I just want to live and in the process make a lot of money to take care of the family.”