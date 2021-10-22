The sum of N10m, one-year luxury apartment residency, brand new car, and other mouth-watering prizes are up for grabs in the 2021 edition of Nigeria’s oldest Pageant, Miss Nigeria.

Folio Group, organisers of the event announced this in a statement in Abuja, on Friday.

The group said that the 44th Miss Nigeria will hold on December 17, 2021, at the Landmark Convention Centre.

“The winner will walk away with 10 million naira, one-year residency in a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and lucrative brand ambassadorship opportunities,” it said.

Quoting the Chairman, Board of Directors, Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike, the statement said that participants and partners would be treated to ‘a truly world-class pageant like never seen before in the Nigerian pageantry landscape.

Process

“To participate, each contestant will be required to complete the call-to-entry form for free at www.missnigeria.org.

“All they have to do is click on the 2021 Miss Nigeria tab and follow the instructions to submit their photos and video,” said Chioma Nwigwe, manager of the Miss Nigeria Organisation.

According to her, the screening process will begin from a selection of the top 120 contestants who will be further whittled down to 37 shortlisted candidates.

“Subsequently, 18 semi-finalists will head into the Miss Nigeria boot camp and onto the grand finale from which the eventual winner will emerge,” she added.

According to the statement, the 2021 Miss Nigeria is open to beautiful young Nigerian women from all parts of the country, within the ages of 18-to 25.

It said interested candidates were also expected to have values that align with that of the organization.

The group added that the call for entry will be open from Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 31.

The pageant prides itself to have produced and nurtured exceptional young ladies since its inception over five decades ago, including the first-ever Miss Nigeria (1957), Grace Atinuke who turns 90-years in November.

“Others include Lawyer, author, and Columnist, Helen Prest-Ajayi; Lawyer & CEO of NKASSI, Ezinne Akudo, amongst others.

“This year, we have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to contesting, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and the elimination of regional auditions.

“While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are represented,” the organisers said.

(NAN)