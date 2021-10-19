One of the most talked-about BBNaija season 6 housemates, Akpore Boma, has said that he has put all that happened during the show behind him and would be returning to his girlfriend.

Boma, who was allegedly romantically involved with a married housemate, Tega, in the just concluded BBNaija season, made this known in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The 34-year-old actor, who was married to his ex-wife, Adetokunbo Owolabi, in the U.S., for six years, also spoke about life after his BBNaija episode with a fellow housemate, Tega.

However, Boma insisted that all his romantic moments with Tega in the BBNaija house were just him playing out a script as the house felt like a movie set to him with all the cameras around.

‘‘Not like there was a written script to follow but my actions were premeditated. You can’t ask me to bring my reality where there are cameras everywhere,” he said.

Acting versus reality show

The ex-housemate, who is an actor, likened the show to shooting a movie.

According to him as a professional actor, he has kissed other people’s wives and girlfriends onset, saying it was not any different from the show.

“I’ve been on set and I’ve done the same actions or even worse than that.

Not sex because I didn’t have sex with Tega, but I’ve kissed, I’ve romanced people.

‘‘I’ve played romantic scenes with people’s wives and people’s girlfriends or whoever they were. I’m not the casting director. I didn’t choose who to be my partner. You know, these are professional actors, I’m a professional actor. Member of the screen actors guild of American federation, not a YouTube actor or something, no shades. But I do this professionally, it pays the bills’’ he said.

Speaking further, he said: “I won’t lie to you, it was a show. That’s someone that asked me when I left the show without me even knowing what was going on, we are all going back to our families. I’m going back to my girl. Oh yes, I have a girlfriend and nobody still knows, how private can one be?.”

Boma also said people come to the Big Brother house for a prize and the prize isn’t necessarily money. The prize could be fame; the prize could be focusing on the things that matter.

He said: ‘‘Look at Kayvee, for instance, he came out of the Big Brother house and became the poster boy for taking care of your mental health. People go into this for a prize, the problem is that most people forget what that prize is, and they forget to keep working towards that prize.”

Prior to BBNaija, Boma had a budding acting career in the U.S. and was popular for his cameo appearance in the ‘Blacklist’ series.

To make ends meet, he said he worked as a bartender by night, and a masseuse by day.