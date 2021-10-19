2022 promises to be loaded with a lot of entertainment initiatives as African Network Entertainment Limited (ANEL) ,on Saturday, announced the launch of a new African television reality show.

The firm said they have put together the first reality show which will be streamed globally.

The initiative, titled ‘The Resident Africa’, which was unveiled by Nollywood actor and vice chairman of ANEL, Jim Iyke, would cut across 12 Anglophone African countries including Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria.

He said this at the launch party of the reality TV Show held at 788 on the Sea, Lekki, Lagos.

The first season of the show tagged ‘The Quest Edition’ will debut in March 2022 with 24 contestants from Anglophone countries in Africa competing for the grand prize of $500,000.

It would stream for 73days from March 13 to May 2, 2022.

The Residence Afrika, which will have two Mansions in an undisclosed location, is a much-anticipated reality TV Show for Africans aimed at empowering talents from the continent with more business opportunities.

Africa Network Entertainment Limited is an outfit set up to showcase African talent and promote African youths and entertainment.

Speaking about the company, the Nollywood actor told PREMIUM TIMES that after two years of planning and preparation, the show’s first season will be aired in Africa and around the world including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Inspiration

“Cultural diversity instead of being a blessing has led to political, socio, religious and economic crisis Nigeria and this is the inspiration behind the show,” said Melvin Odua, ANEL project manager.

Odua, an ex-Big Brother housemate, said ‘The Resident Africa’ promises to integrate Africa amidst the various diversities, to enhance Pan Africanism, and provide a gateway for foreign investors.

He said: “The show would bring a merger between business, culture and entertainment, one that has not been seen in any reality show. It’s suitable for people across Africa for people of all ages .”

Like never seen in this part of the world, the reality show would feature a mobile app where viewers would watch and vote during the show.

According to Solomon Oyenkude, the designer of the app, the mobile app would also feature purchasing power where the viewers can share their votes and points with other viewers to save their favourite housemates.

Also, the app would feature the ‘star of the week’, which is the most active participating user of the app. He also added that content such as clips from the show could be shared from the app to users’ social media accounts.

The Chairman of ANEL and Executive Producer of The Residence Afrika, Kelechi Freeman Ukadike, also said there is a possibility for the contestants to win more than $500,000 because they will all have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, talents, and business skills throughout the show, especially during brand tasks.

While presenting the vision of the show to the media and special guests, the Project Manager of the Reality TV Show, Chuks Anyaduba, said the goal is to curb political upheavals and misunderstandings created by cultural diversity.

This will be achieved by showcasing and harmonising the value systems of different ethnic groups in Africa on the Show.

Format

The chairman of ANEL, Kelechi Freeman, said the show is a unique one as two housemates would emerge as winners, a male, and a female housemate.

The show would feature 24 housemates, a male and a female housemate each from 12 anglophone African countries.

The winner would be coached into becoming a successful entrepreneur. The star prize for the show is $500,000.

To win the show, the housemates must build a fan base, loyalty and must not lose money in the course of the show

The show would broadcast on Star Times and also streamed across various entertainment platforms in the 12 participants’ countries and around the world.

Also, there would be auditions to the show in all 12 countries from early November.

According to the organisers, preparations are being made to drive engagement and publicity via digital platforms globally.

They say they are also working on ensuring that viewers can vote for their favourite contestants by purchasing credits via digital solutions like Paypal, Flutterwave, and Bitcoin.

Viewers will be able to watch the Show on The Residence Afrika app which will be available on Google Playstore and the Apple Store.

They can also have direct conversations with the contestants and choose their Star contestant of the week, every week of the Show.

Auditions will be open to Africans irrespective of status, gender, and background.

All contestants will apply online through a transparent audition process.

Visit theresidenceafrika.com for more information on the Show.

Hosted by Cee Classic, the launch party had in attendance the likes of Solomon Oyekunle, Uti Nwachukwu, Melvin Oduah, DJinee, Jay One, Wilma, Hero Daniels, Moses Inwang, and a host of others.

