Pero Adeniyi, the mother of superstar musician, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s three children, has spoken about her relationship with him and his legal wife, Annie, for the first time.

The U.S. based entrepreneur who has been believed to be a thorn in the flesh in Ms Idibia’s flesh set the records straight in an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

For many years, Adeniyi was believed to be 2baba’s first baby mama but her father would later set the record straight in a 2019 interview with Asabe Afrika TV.

Mr Adeniyi defined her daughter’s relationship with 2baba in the interview. He said his daughter “brought 2baba into his life” when she described him as her “man”.

He also claimed that 2baba was married to his daughter but went on to marry another woman (Macaulay) despite the fact that she gave him his first three children.

During the interview, the 43-year-old mother-of-four who said she is currently holidaying in Abuja with her boyfriend disclosed that she and the singer are not in contact and that Macaulay, his wife, is aware.

The American Trip Saga

In September, Macaulay in a now-deleted Instagram story accused 2baba of infidelity. She claimed that the singer spent nights under the same roof with Adeniyi, after taking his kids to Disneyland.

When asked about 2baba’s infamous American trip and if she was in the picture, she said, ‘‘I heard he came to America in August but we didn’t see. It’s not every time he comes to America that we see. His brother lives there, so it’s possible that he may have gone there to stay with him.

‘‘My boyfriend was even with me the last time I heard Tuface was supposed to be with me and I was quite shocked and wondered if there are two Peros. When that story broke, I got so many calls that woke me up that I had to make calls to find out what was wrong.”

Current status

On her current status with the singer, she said, “I had not even spoken to him for about four months before I was woken up with calls to go and see I am trending online because Annie mentioned that he had run off to stay with me in America. We don’t really talk and we are not friends. It is because of this same reason that I have stayed away from him.

‘‘The last time I saw Annie was in 2019 and I had a conversation with her and advised her to try and be a good wife and work on making her marriage work. She knows I am not the issue in the marriage and I wonder why she would mention my name. She knows Tuface and I are not in contact because she keeps a tab on my activities from what I hear.”

The said conversation happened a year after both ladies publicly reconciled to the delight of guests at the event at the Crescendo Lounge in Ikeja, Lagos, in November 2018.

Adeniyi also added that she arrived in Nigeria with her boyfriend and is surprised by the rumours making the rounds on social media.

“I left America with my boyfriend and we landed in Abuja and I have been with him since then. I am always amazed to read these things but people who know the truth know it.

Those two Ladies in the video, one of them is Tuface’s cousin and they know the truth. They wonder why I have been on my lane and I keep getting dragged into Annie’s marital drama. They are the only ones who can explain why they said what they said in the video. I am at peace with everyone.”

Leave me alone

Adeniyi also said that she is too busy with her life and kids to be running after the singer.

“Help me ask her why she dragged me into her marital drama when she knows well that I do not have contact with her husband? She knows.

“Why am I her easy target to gain sympathy online? Why try to make me responsible if your marriage is failing? I dare her to bring out any evidence of me and 2baba together as a couple? There is even no relationship at all.”

Adeniyi stated that she had stayed out of 2face’s marriage to avoid drama even to the detriment of the three kids she bore the music star.

She said, “Don’t you think I will be mentally sick if I am still after Tuface at this point in my life? I have everything going so well for me. I am in a relationship and I am happy and at peace…My boyfriend is even with me right now and is really surprised at all these stories that are not true. I heard that anybody around Tuface that calls my name becomes an automatic enemy to Annie. Is everyone supposed to hate me because she does?”

She also hinted that Macaulay fights the singer’s friends who are her allies.

‘‘First Lady’’

In a viral video making the rounds, Adeniyi was spotted with two ladies, whom she later identified as 2baba’s cousins referring to her as ‘our first wife.’

One of the women also addressed her as the only first wife 2baba has, adding that nobody or any other wife will take that position from her in his life.

“We are here with our In-law, Pero. This is our wife, In fact, this is the only first wife that Tuface has and nobody or any other wife will take her position,” they said in the video.

In response, the Adeniyi insisted that the ladies in the video are responsible for what they said.

“Those two Ladies in the video, one of them is Tuface’s cousin and they know the truth. They wonder why I have been on my lane and I keep getting dragged into Annie’s marital drama. They are the only ones who can explain why they said what they said in the video. I am at peace with everyone.” she said.

Adeniyi also took to her Instagram stories to warn Macaulay. She described her as a ‘lair’ for dragging her and stated that the truth would be out for all to see clearly.

Adeniyi, the founder of A life Alive Kidney Foundation, shot into the limelight after her affair with 2baba became public knowledge in 2005.