Zikoranachukwuebuka Ikebuaku of Zikora has emerged winner of the Heineken Design Fashion Africa (DFA) Showcase 2021 held at the Eko Convention Center, over the weekend in Lagos.

The winner was then awarded $10,000 to create their designed garment and showcase it within the Design Fashion Africa weekend in October.

DFA towards getting to the final showpiece organised a reality show with over 2000 video entries received from different parts of Africa with designers showing off their pieces.

Some of the judges who picked the eventual winner included Godson Ukaegbu, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Akin Faminu, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, Michael Ugwu, and Ituen Basi.

The entries were reduced to 10 and camped at a location in Lagos for 30 days where the eventual winner, Zikora, emerged.

Described as one of the best fashion parades in recent times, DFA featured top Nigerian and African designers.

The participants came together to showcase different creative African fashion, toeing the line of this year’s theme ‘Creative Cultures’.

Yomi Casual, Zikora, Jurio Lutti, Niposkin, Skentele by Etti, Studio Trybe, Meklit.me, Lulla Studio, Femi Toys, among others, all showcased different fashion wears both for men and women.

The theme, ‘Creative Cultures,’ responds to the growing need to blend the African Fashion and creative industries with global brands and partnerships, such as Heineken, among others.

Speaking at the event, one of the guests, Amarachi Obiakor, said she was wowed by what she witnessed on the day.

The Tai Solarin University of Education student said some of the designs displayed were topnotch, saying she already looked forward to getting one of them for herself.

The sponsor of the Fashion Show, Heineken, ensured the guests had a memorable outing even as they assured their passion for sponsoring fashion remains unshaken.

Business Development Manager (Low and No) of the Heineken Company, Sampson Oloche, who was present at the show, said they believe the DFA is definitely a big property.

“We have been supporting fashion for 11 years,” he said. “I am happy the event was a success as designers were given the opportunity to showcase their creativity,” Mr Oloche said

“At Heineken, we feel fashion is a big property in our hands and with the right investment, it can become another money-making industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.” He added.

Also present at the event was the Brand Support Manager, Aboyowa Ikpobe, who also applauded the organiser for a wonderful job.

Fashion lovers were thrilled by the display of style on the runway.

Music lovers also had a great time with performances from amazing Nigerian artistes live at the event such as Patoranking, Aramide, Crayon, Tclassic, Ric Hassani, Ycee, Dapo Turbuna, Reekado Banks, and others.