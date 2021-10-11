Tega Dominica, a Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, has once again affirmed that her husband brought a particular girl to their matrimonial home on several occasions.

The 29-year-old make-up artist discussed her turbulent marriage and life after her BBNaija episode with a fellow housemate, Boma, with the host and Co-founder of Joy Inc., Chude Jideonwo.

‘WithChude’, is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit.

In an interview with Jideonwo, she alleged that she got to know her husband was cheating spiritually before she interacted with some neighbours who confirmed her suspicions.

“Well, I got to know that he cheated and took someone home. I am deep – spiritually. How I go to know was that one day, I was in class and it was something like a trance. I saw him driving, and a babe was in front.

And I’m like, ‘What’s this? What’s going on?’ I saw it like twice. So, I called my sister and I asked her what was going on and she denied it. I said, ‘Okay no problem.’ I relate with the guys in my street a lot. So, I called one of them and I also did some FBI stuff. And then, he came up with ‘Okay, he’s always bringing this babe to the house.”

The mother-of-one also revealed that her gut instinct took over her and it turned out to be true. She explained further how she confronted her husband after the discovery.

She said she challenged her husband, saying: ‘‘My sister was at home, my kid was at home, your brother was at home, and you brought this girl to the house. That was the height of disrespect for me. It was not like I didn’t know he was doing stuff outside. But then, bringing this girl home was just it for me. Then we talked about it and he was so defensive. What really broke me was that he said: ‘You went to Lagos to be with a man, that’s why I did all of this.”

Armed with the discovery, Tega said she decided to enter for BBNaija despite warnings from her mum.

‘‘When Big Brother came, I was like, ‘Okay, this is going to fly’. And then my mum spoke to me that I should not do it but I spoke to him and told him, this is what I wanted to do,” she said.

I’m sorry

During the interview, she assuaged notions that she had sex with Boma in the house and tendered an apology for the umpteenth time.

“This is me apologising to Nigerians. I’m a Nigerian and you can’t throw me away. I’m sorry. My actions in the house I won’t say were unintentional but I was just going with the flow. Of course, I didn’t have sex with Boma. We didn’t have sex.

‘‘Being a married woman and kissing was a wrong move and I apologise. I need all the love and support that I can get to actualize my dreams,” she said.

While Tega was on the BBNaija show, her husband, in a now-deleted post, had confessed to cheating on his wife, stating that the actor broke his marriage

Tega and Boma’s alleged amorous affair was one that took the housemates and viewers by surprise.

Their escapades during their stay in the Big Brother House have continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

Both housemates were shown the door in the first quadruple BBNaija eviction show alongside Michael and Peace.

Tega was captured on camera in compromising positions and under the sheet with Boma on several occasions.

In defence, she said she and Boma were only acting out a script to entertain viewers.

Speaking about her post-BBNaija plans, Tega said she has her eyes on Nollywood and would be pursuing a career in acting.