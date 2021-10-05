ADVERTISEMENT

Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, on Monday, received a cash prize of N30 million and a brand new G-40 SUV from Innoson Motors for winning BBNaija season six.

Other perks, which make up the N90m grand prize, include Bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, G-40 SUV from a Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors, and a trip-for-two packaged by Travelbeta.

Others are a year’s supply of Dano, Munch it, Pepsi, Gulder, Orijin, a branded chiller, and a brand new latest Tecno mobile smartphone, among other prizes.

The 29-year-old businessman was full of joy at the prize presentation event which was attended by all the housemates of this year’s episode, the sponsors, and the executive directors of multi-choice companies.

Shortly after the prize presentation ceremony, Whitemoney was briefly interviewed by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

During the interview, he acknowledged Liquorose as his competition during his stay in the house.

He said: ‘‘At no point in the house did I ever see myself as the winner especially with Liquorose in the house. I saw Liquorose as my competition. It was very clear, I told her literally that what happened between Mike and Mercy is about to play out again, at that point, no point. I mean when we were both on stage at the finals.

‘‘This season, what surprised me is the fact that almost everybody here is very learned in words, spoken words, and everything. I think I was the only odd one. So, I felt like, guy, just go to the kitchen, maintain that place. So I looked up to myself, I didn’t expect it, there were strong characters.”

Asked what he would do with the prize money, he said: ‘‘It will be in the account, yes it will be there. We have other things to deliberate about now, that thing needs properly. you get the point now.

Talking numbers

This year’s grand prize is the biggest the show has ever witnessed.

It evolved from $100,000 for Katung Aduwak, the winner of BBNaija season 1(2006); to N25m for Efe Ejeba, the winner of BBNaija season 2(2017); to N45m for Miracle Igbokwe and the winner of BBNaija season3(2018).

Mercy Eke (2019) won N60m, Laycon (2019) N85m, and Whitemoney who has bagged the whopping sum of N90m as the winner of BBNaija season 6.

According to the organisers of the show, the 2021 edition recorded a total of over one billion votes across all platforms, the highest since the inception of the show. They also announced that more than 300 million votes were cast in the grand finale week.

This is a far cry from 900 million votes which were cast in the 2020 ‘Lock down’ edition.

The BBNaija show is the biggest reality tv show in Nigeria. The television reality show began 10 weeks ago, on 24 July , and lasted for 72 days.