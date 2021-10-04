ADVERTISEMENT

The Temple Company, a creative industry services firm in Lagos, and the Balmoral Group, an event management brand, have announced the first-of-its-kind, Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence, LIFE, which will commence on October 1, 2022.

Idris Olorunnimbe, the founder of Temple company, made this announcement at a press conference at Ogidi studios, Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

Mr Olorunnimbe noted that since the outbreak of COVID-19, Nigeria has witnessed low-key independence celebrations but LIFE would change the narrative by providing a platform to celebrate Nigeria and indigenous products.

He asked, “Why does Nigeria’s Independence day feel like a funeral? After a few speeches in the morning, we all sat at our homes with our kids. On July 4, the United States’ independence is celebrated all over the world. Life is our own way of celebrating our own country, we don’t intend to Japa, our intention is to give those who have Japa a reason to come back home.”

The organisers said from October 1-3, 2022 at the Federal Palace Hotel, a historical/symbolic edifice that was the setting for the signing of Nigeria’s Declaration of Independence in 1960, families will come together for an unlimited experience.

During his speech, Ezekiel Adamu, the MD/CEO Balmoral Group said the idea was birthed in Ogidi studios to celebrate Nigeria’s independence despite the negativity and also awaken the spirit of patriotism.

“The narrative is changing, Nigeria’s independence is not always celebrated, adding to the COVID’19 situation. Life would give us the platform to celebrate Nigeria and patronise homegrown products. It promises to be educational and entertaining,” Mr Adamu said.

Mr Adamu, who also hinted that Life would be hosted at Federal Palace Hotel, which was where Nigeria’s Independence ball was held for the first time in 1960.

Highlights

Winfred Okpapi, the head of the strategy of Temple company, said that the event is designed as such that it would be for everyone, featuring both day and night series.

The organisers also added that the event would bridge the gap between our past, our present, and our future as it would also feature a trade fair and entertainment.

The Daytime series, they said, will feature a Kids Wonderland; an interactive city that will allow children to develop all the necessary skills to grow through life.

It will also feature a Naija Flavour section that explores our cuisine and culture in never-before-seen ways. A leadership training panel section is also provided with seasoned speakers to help expand the minds of the public on a broad spectrum.

The Nighttime series will cater to movie premieres, music concerts, all-white parties, comedy nights, and even a Night of Music legends. The experience is purpose-built to be like absolutely nothing that has been done during Independence in the country.

The Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence (LIFE) is set to become another first from Lagos State; pioneering how Nigeria’s Independence should be celebrated.

Ms Okpapi also said LIFE is also a grand opportunity to re-establish the importance of heritage and culture to the citizenry while promoting national unity in a refreshing manner and re-focusing the conversation on the beauty of our diversity.

The Temple company is a creative powerhouse for talents in the art, sports, entertainment & media sectors.