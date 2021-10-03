This season’s battle for the Big Brother Naija grand prize has come down to six housemates, Angel, Whitemoney, Pere, Liquorose, Emmanuel and Cross.

The ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ season has been quite unpredictable. Just when we thought some housemates would make it to the finals, their dreams were cut short during the live eviction show.

Underdogs emerged throughout the season and they now have a real shot at winning the show. Predicting a winner has never been this hard.

For instance, Emmanuel won the Ultimate Veto Power and then chose Liquorose as the Head of House and Cross as the Deputy Head of Head for a week.

Whitemoney, who was initially up for eviction but his fans saved the day.

Pere and Angel, who had to compete in the Big Brother’s short-lived plot twist, ‘Double Jeopardy’ game, were returned to the house after a fake eviction and public outcry.

The organisers say the winner will walk away with a total of ₦90m grand prize which includes a ₦30m cash prize, cash in an Abeg digital wallet and bitcoins courtesy of Patricia.

Others are a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, a top of the range SUV from a Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors, and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.

Ahead of the finale on Sunday night, here are our predictions of the outcome including the eventual winner.

Our predictions are based on viewers’ votes, support and popularity.

Angel

(523,000 Instagram followers)

21-year-old Angel Smith, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, is one of the youngest housemates.

She has managed to scale through three tough evictions in this Shine Ya Eye season.

Angel’s fans, who refer to themselves as archangels, have come through for their favourite but not enough to make her win the show.

Angel’s popularity soared last week after she and Pere were invited to play the ‘double jeopardy game’ which she won by a 2-point margin

However, having come this far in the show, the young housemate deserves some accolades, but she is likely not to win the grand prize or make it to the top three spot.

Prediction: Fourth position

Cross

( 417,000 followers on Instagram )

Anambra-born Ikechukwu Sunday-Cross is one of the finalists who was nominated by Emmanuel as the deputy Head of State. He is a happy-go-lucky fellow and a ladies’ man in the house.

At the commencement of the show, popular businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana reposted a picture of Cross with the caption, “He is from Oba, because of that, he gets my support.” And that was all.

The handsome housemate is very open-minded. Cross’ lively nature has kept viewers glued to their screens and earned him a loyal fanbase. Angel is his best friend in the house and this means that his fans would have to split their votes.

Prediction: sixth position

Emmanuel

(450,000 followers on Instagram )

A former Mr Africa, Emmanuel Umoh, is clearly one of the most lucky housemates and winner of the ultimate veto power. He has been the Head of House twice since the show and has been up for eviction twice and always emerges victorious.

The 24-year- old handsome dude, Emmanuel, and beautiful Liquorose have been an item since the first week of the show. Their relationship has waxed stronger and is now the most talked-about amongst fellow housemates and fans alike.

Their friendship is worthy of emulation as the duo are focused on winning amidst their love and affection. However, it would take more than an alliance to win the show. Fans are desperate to see their favourite win the N90m grand prize, not as a couple but as an individual.

Prediction: Fifth position

Liquorose

(1. 4 million followers on Instagram )

Born Roseline Omokhoa Afije, Liquorose has become one of the favourite housemates of the BBNaija Season 6 show.

The 26-year-old dancer was the seventh female housemate to be ushered into the BBNaija house.

The fast-rising video vixen, energetic dancer and creative director already made history as the first ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate to hit the one million mark on IG.

Liquorose is also very energetic, focused and one of the richest housemates in the house after winning a series of tasks. Her fans must be proud of her; they were never disappointed and they would pull all possible strings to see her win. Let’s wish them luck.

Prediction: second position

Pere

(446, 000 Instagram Followers)

Pere has made headlines in recent weeks, as his fans stormed the streets of Lagos on Monday to protest Biggie’s plot twist. Fortunately, he returned to the house after the game was cancelled. Before then, there was so much uncertainty in the air following Pere and Angel’s fake eviction on Sunday night.

This plot twist sparked several reactions from BBNaija faithful.

While Angel’s fans accepted the twist in good faith, Pere’s fans hit the streets of Lagos on Monday morning to express disappointment over Biggie’s decision.

Pere’s fans said their favourite who had the highest number of votes on the eviction chats deserved an automatic passport to the finals without having to partake in the new plot twist.

However, the voting poll shows that Pere had 25.31 per cent of the votes while Angel had 14.63 per cent.

Within 24 hours, Pere’s fans stormed the Multi-Choice Ilupeju Lagos Office to protest against the surprising twist introduced by the organisers of the Shine Ya Eye episode of the Big Brother Naija show.

The handsome housemate has escaped eviction twice. He was the Head of House twice and viewers described his reign as a military regime.

Pere’s fans have proven to be passionate about him winning. They have stormed the streets of Warri to create awareness, solicit votes, singing and chanting their support for the 36-year-old actor. Would their effort earn him the grand prize? Like they say ‘Warri no dey last,’ with Pere would it be any different?

Prediction: Third position

Whitemoney

(750,000 Instagram followers)

Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Mazi Whitemoney, is no doubt the star of the season. He has enjoyed so much goodwill and endorsements outside the house.

He has been up for eviction four times but scaled through. He is believed to have an army of supporters that comprise prominent wealthy Ibo businessmen, celebrities, comedians, actors and die-hard fans.

Some celebrities have taken to their Instagram page to express their solidarity towards Whitemoney.

Some celebrities who have endorsed and supported him include Instagram celebrity blogger Tunded Ednut, comedian BrodaShaggie, Nollywood Jnr pope, Yul Edochie, and Stephen Declan.

The 11- week television reality show, BBNaija, began on 24 July , 2021, with 26 housemates admitted into the house this season.

After eight live eviction shows which saw 20 housemates evicted, six housemates made it to the finals.

By 8.p.m on Sunday , one of the six housemates will become N90m richer.

The six finalists are extremely talented in their own right, but there can only be one winner. Who do you think will win the N90m grand prize?