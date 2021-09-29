ADVERTISEMENT

A popular radio presenter, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu of Wazobia FM, has refuted reports that the police seized his kids from his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, and handed them over to him.

He said: ‘‘Neither I nor the police forcefully took my kids away from my ex-wife. It was a unanimous agreement. Please feel free to read her handwritten statement and also see the bag with which she brought their clothes’’.

Nedu and Ohiri wedded in 2013, but their marriage crashed in 2018.

The union produced three children.

The couple has been locked in a war of words and a paternity scandal for some time now. It came to the fore on September 3 when Ms Ohiri accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and battering her a few weeks after she was delivered of their child by a cesarean section.

Nedu would later respond to her claims saying their marriage was plagued with a lot of issues.

The radio personality and Instagram skit maker, also said, ‘‘The continuous infidelity from her side made me conduct a paternity test on our kids which led to the revelation that our first son is not my biological son’’.

Ohiri responded saying that she wasn’t aware of the paternity of their first child until a DNA test was conducted. She said this during two separate interviews she granted Punch Newspaper and Goldmyne TV.

According to a Punch report, policemen attached to the state criminal investigation department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba seized two children from Ohiri amid the paternity controversy.

It is reported that in a letter of invitation with reference letter CR:3000/LSX/D10/Vol.3/71, which was signed by Fayoade Adegoke, the deputy commissioner of police at the SCID, Ohiri was directed to Margaret Ighodalo (CSP) with respect to the matter.

She was subsequently asked to stop making disparaging comments against the comedian on social media.

Mrs Ighodalo was said to have told Ohiri to bring her three kids to the SCID, where two were handed over to Nedu. However, in an Instagram post, Nedu said the police never forcefully took his kids from his ex-wife but it was a unanimous agreement.

Rebuttal

Reacting to the issue on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, Nedu lamented the sensational manner in which the news is being dispersed.

He also reiterated the fact that he does not grant interviews or speak on the matter to the press and advised his ex-wife, her cousins, and sister to follow suit.

He said: ‘‘I am sad that once again, I need to clear the air on what I consider a private matter. But for the sake of all the parties involved, it is pertinent that I do so. Contrary to the rumours being peddled around, I do take care of my children and will continue to as it is my duty.

Nedu also revealed that his ex-wife took their children to Owerri to live for over a month without his consent or permission. He also said he funded their return flight after the parties involved agreed that it was better for the kids to return to Lagos especially as they school in Lagos.