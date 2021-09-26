Sunday night’s live eviction show was hotter than usual for obvious reasons.

It’s a week to the finale and some of the season’s favourites, Angel, Nini, Saga, Queen, Whitemoney were all up for possible eviction.

It is also the last eviction of the season which ends on October 3.

Saga, Queen and Nini were the real evictees from the show while Pere and Angel were taken to a secret room unknown to the other housmates.

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, left Pere’s fans stunned after announcing his eviction. Minutes later, Ebuka confirmed that Pere and Angel were evicted from the house and not the game.

The duo are in a secret ‘white room’ where they were given a task which will decide who will return to the house — with the other person evicted.

Twist

This game can only have one winner, as decided by Big Brother. The housemate who wins the game gets to walk back into the House as a finalist, competing for the Big Brother Naija season 6 grand prize.

Losing means immediate eviction and the loser gets to go home as the one who almost made it to the finale.

Placed in front of them were two identical toys; also, in front of them was a single green bulb, with the bulb switched on.

The bulb was switched off and the next time they get to see the bulb switched on, they both have to unscrew and disassemble their toy trucks.

They are only allowed to work as long as the green bulb is on; if the bulb goes off and they continue working, they may be penalised.

In all, there should be 23 screws and 54 body parts after they’ve each disassembled the truck.

Also, breaking the toy parts may attract a penalty as well and it may be as intense as losing out on the game completely.

The first housemate to complete this task and announce that they’ve completed the task wins and secures an ultimate spot in the finale.

On Monday, Biggie had announced that Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross had qualified for the show’s finale.

In what was a new twist, Biggie had scrapped the usual head of house (HoH) game and announced a new task titled the ultimate veto power game (UVPG).

He had also said the winner of the exercise would enjoy immunity from eviction as well as veto power to select the HoH for the week.

Big Brother reality TV show, which ends on 3 October , has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a grand prize of N90m-the highest in the show’s history.

According to the organisers of the show , the winner gets a total of ₦90m grand prize which includes a ₦30m cash prize, cash in an Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, a top of the range SUV from a Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta