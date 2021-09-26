ADVERTISEMENT

Peexoo, a rising technology start-up, in partnership with Canon, has announced a funding opportunity for Nigerian photographers to enable them to project their work to a wider audience.

The initiative by Kelechi Nwadike and Wande Adams, both co-founders, aims to replace visual stories of languishing, poverty, and brokenness sprouting out Africa with a compelling stock of images from landscape to culture and businesses that rarely have a digital footprint.

The funding is open to photographers seeking to promote African narratives.

The partnership means that local photographers can vie competitively on the platform, leveraging access to top-notch professional imagery equipment to be provided by Canon.

It also means that while photographers focus on the artistic quality of their delivery, Peexoo will standby with an organised structure to expose such creativity to an off-take market.

In a social economy estimated by Mckinsey & Company to be worth over $1.3 trillion annually, professional services such as content creation lead alongside consumer packaged goods, consumer financial services, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

A 2012 report by the international consulting firm shows that two-thirds of the value creation opportunity afforded by social technologies lies in improving communications and collaboration within and across enterprises.

In other words, commerce without professional collaboration between colleagues and businesses could be sub-optimal.

Lifeline

The platform currently hosts almost 2,000 users who have access to end-to-end software as a service tool to manage their business processes.

“With the partnership with Canon and a bank, photographers can buy equipment and pay in bits. According to a survey we did, over a thousand photographers indicated that the initiative was needed. They can pay 25 per cent upfront for equipment and sort the rest in installments,” Mr Nwandike said.

Also, Peexoo has up its sleeves an e-commerce channel for financing options; “Explore Peexoo,” an Instagram-like social media feature where only professional photographers can post; and “Peexoo Cloud where photographers can upload event pictures for owners to access.

Mr Adams added that his team would be helping photographers finance photography so that they can do their jobs better. ”Last year during Covid-19, we looked at how we can help photographers make more money outside events. You can imagine how much people lost because there was no event. But there is documentary and filming, which are things that people can do with product shoot,” he said.

Interested photographers can visit the Pexooo platform for more information.