The Redeemed Christian Church of God is set to organise its annual Youth Convention at the Redemption Camp between 27 September and 1 October , 2021.

Addressing the media at the Redemption Camp on Sunday, the RCCG intercontinental youth pastor, Belemina Obunge, said the program is aimed at giving youths the opportunity, skill, and information that would make them better than they are.

He said: “I’m sure you are all aware that as far Nigeria is concerned, the unemployment rate of the employable people is 33.3 percent which is second in the globe. Our program in Young Adult and Youth Affairs is making sure this is brought down.”

Mr Obunge also hinted that there are different platforms the church has put in place to empower young people, they include, REAP (Redeem Agriculture Program), LEAP ( Leadership Excellence Attainment Program), DEP (Digital Enlightenment Program), REACH (Redeem Evangelical Activities for Community Help ), and Hallelujah kitchen, amongst others.

These initiatives, he said, would empower young people during the national youth conference.

In addition, Mr Obunge noted that the theme ‘Exceeding Expectations’ was designed specially by the General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, for the purpose of making youths more like God, producing youths who would create a legacy and exceed expectations.

On his part, the National Youth President of RCCG, Daniel Olawande, told PREMIUM TIMES that this year’s convention would be dynamic as it will focus on key areas such as politics, economy, entrepreneurship, media, arts and celebration, and spiritual empowerment.

The organisers added that about 500,000 to one million youths drawn from different countries and states in Nigeria are expected to grace the convention.

They said it will afford the church the opportunity to reiterate its presence in over 193 countries in the world.

Additionally, the General Overseer of the RCCG, Enoch Adeboye,

alongside Matthew Ashimolowo, Joshua Selman, and other notable clerics will speak at the gathering. There will also be free accommodation and feeding for participants.

The National Youth Conference is an annual programme of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The 2021 NYC tagged ‘Exceeding Expectations ‘ would be a landmark event for youth empowerment and skill acquisition.

The Convention will be broadcast live by Dove Television, the official TV Channel of RCCG, RCCG Radio, YAYA, and other RCCG Social Media channels, among others.