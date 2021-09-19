ADVERTISEMENT

Saskay and Yousef, the two most unassuming housemates, have been evicted from the BBNaija reality show.

Both housemates who hail from Adamawa and Plateau States respectively had the least votes as announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday night.

They were nominated alongside Emmanuel, Cross and Angel-all three were the strongest contenders on the eviction list.

During the usual chit chat with the show host, Yousef, who was the first housemate to be evicted, spoke a bit about his feelings for Angel.

He also said he was going to embrace any opportunity as well as endorsements that come his way.

He also said he hopes to explore acting as well.

Saskay, on the other hand, said she felt relieved to leave the BBNaija house because she was tired of the whole reality show idea.

On her future plans, Saskay said she would consider acting, launch her fashion line and also open a retirement home for old people.

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has also announced a grand prize of N90m-the highest in the show’s history.

The show will end on 10 October ,2021.