Saskay and Yousef, the two most unassuming housemates, have been evicted from the BBNaija reality show.
Both housemates who hail from Adamawa and Plateau States respectively had the least votes as announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday night.
They were nominated alongside Emmanuel, Cross and Angel-all three were the strongest contenders on the eviction list.
During the usual chit chat with the show host, Yousef, who was the first housemate to be evicted, spoke a bit about his feelings for Angel.
READ ALSO: Tenant says $5,000 missing after landlord forcefully evicted him
He also said he was going to embrace any opportunity as well as endorsements that come his way.
He also said he hopes to explore acting as well.
Saskay, on the other hand, said she felt relieved to leave the BBNaija house because she was tired of the whole reality show idea.
On her future plans, Saskay said she would consider acting, launch her fashion line and also open a retirement home for old people.
The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has also announced a grand prize of N90m-the highest in the show’s history.
The show will end on 10 October ,2021.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION