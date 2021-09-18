Whitemoney, the fashion-loving ladies man in the ongoing BBNaija’ Shine Ya Eyes’ season, is one fashionista to watch.

Since the reality show began eight weeks ago, the 29-year-old businessman has continued to wow viewers with his exceptional outfits.

He made a grand entry into the Big brother’s house, donning a well-tailored black pantsuit made from the ‘Ise-Agu’ fabric. He completed the look with the ‘Ofor’ which he held firmly.

From his outfits, you can tell his personality and tribe. His style is quite eclectic and fashion-forward.

These days, outfits worn by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Whitemoney have remained a spectacle during the Sunday live eviction show.

Aside from the relationship drama and regular catfights that characterised the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown house, one thing you couldn’t take away from the male housemates was their sense of style. The boys made many style statements with their outfits and accessories.

But, this year, Whitemoney is undoubtedly the most fashionable male housemate and we are about to prove just that.

Here are five times Whitemoney made a fashion statement with his outfits:

Whitemoney’s Isi-Agu outfit

Whitemoney rocked the Isi-Agu costume on two unique occasions. The first time was during his entry into the big brother and the next time was during a cultural display by housemates.

WhiteMoney’s style of the Isi-Agu goes beyond conventional. The Ise- Agu is usually sown as a long-sleeve gown but he chose to transform the signature fabric into a suit.

Tekena Clinton, a big fan of Whitemoney described Whitemoney’s style as “exquisite and a rich blend of western and African pieces’’ during an interview with PREMIUM TIMES. Clinton said the light-skinned housemates is largely inspired by his Eastern Nigerian roots.

Whitemoney’s python skin pantsuit

Now, this outfit was a hit. The choice of a black designer’s suit in python skin design, a black turtleneck top with silver trimmings and hand chain, could simply be described as ‘Classic’.

Whitemoney’s Saturday night party (urban wear)

This attire was no doubt a conversation starter. He styled this urban outfit in the most creative way. His accessories also took the outfit from basic to topnotch.

Whitemoney’s Senator outfit

Whitemoney clearly loves gold and black outfits and always finds a way to make them classy and classic. We loved this outfit in particular because it was themed yet contemporary.

Whitemoney Sunday eviction outfit (Ankara Suit )

This was the outfit that further established Whitemoney as a fashion icon. It screamed royalty. Think Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in ‘Coming to America’.

Whitemoney is one of the housemates tipped to make it to the final and even win the N90 million star prize when the show ends on October 10.