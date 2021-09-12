ADVERTISEMENT

As earlier predicted, BBNaija housemates, Jackie B and Jay Paul, have been evicted on day 50 of the ongoing reality TV show.

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday predicted that both housemates who were nominated alongside Queen, Saga, Whitemoney and Liquorose would be evicted. This was because they didn’t quite put up a good show and were not strong contenders.

After the usual recap of the week’s highlights, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, chatted with the week’s Head of House Emmanuel, and Deputy Head of House, Liquorose

Jaypaul

It was then time to announce the first Evicted Housemate for the night – Jaypaul.

After being invited onstage for his exit interview with Ebuka, Jaypaul said: “I’m grateful for every opportunity.” On the subject of Cross, he said that he holds no animosity against him and his feelings for Saskay, because he was able to empathise with him.

On his future plans, Jaypaul said he would love to work in television, go back to film school and pioneer mobile cinematography in Africa.

Jackie B

Chatting with Ebuka, Jackie B said her experience in the House “has been amazing.”

When pressed about her feelings for Whitemoney, she said he gave her “daddy vibes.”

Her response prompted Ebuka to ask her if she had “daddyzoned” him.

When asked if she would be open to pursuing Michael outside the House, she said “yes!” Regarding her future, she said she would love to explore acting and take her event planning business a notch higher.

Following Sunday’s evictions, 11 housemates are currently in the race to the finals.

The winner of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition will be announced on October 10, when the show will come to a close.

This season has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has also announced a grand prize of N90million -the highest in the show’s history.