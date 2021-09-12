This Sunday, the seven nominated housemates, who are up for eviction in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition, will know their fate.

Saga, Queen, Jackie B, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Saskay and Jay Paul are all counting on their fans to ensure they make it to the day 72, when the winner will emerge.

Emmanuel gained immunity from nomination when he won Monday’s Head of House task. Pere, who was up for nomination, was also the runner-up on Monday’s Head of House task. He used his veto power to save himself and put Queen up for eviction instead.

Here are PREMIUM TIMES’ predictions of the outcome of week 7 live eviction show. These predictions are based on viewers’ vote in previous nominations, fan base, popularity and mass appeal..

Saga (224,000 Instagram followers)

The Port-Harcourt born engineer was nominated for eviction during the first few weeks of the show. He managed to scale through, all thanks to his fans . Saga, whose motto in the BBNaija house is ‘positive vibes only’, spends more time with his love interest, Nini, rather than on improving his game. Although his fans have so far managed to keep him in the BBNaija house, his continued focus on Nini may not work in his favour. But, let’s see where all the hard work would get him

Prediction : Eviction

Queen (212,000 Instagram followers)

Mercy Atang, popularly known as Queen, was the fourth housemate added to the BBNaija house on August 6. Things might turn out to be a little difficult for Queen, who has always enjoyed the backing of Whitemoney’s fan votes in previous nominations.

The duo seem to share a very unique bond and friendship . However, considering her recent spat with Whitemoney, who incidentally is also up for eviction,it might not be business as usual for her.

Prediction: Safe

Jackie B (277,000 Instagram Followers)

Adamawa State-born Jackie Bent was the third female housemate to enter the BBNaija house. Jackie B, who was once nominated as head of house, has always played it safe in the house.

Aside from her situationship with Micheal (evicted), she hasn’t put up a good show.

If her Instagram follower count were enough to secure a spot in the finals, Jackie B, would definitely have a smooth ride.

Prediction : Eviction

WhiteMoney (692,000 Instagram followers)

Clearly the star of the season, Whitemoney has enjoyed so much goodwill outside of the BBNaija house.

With the likes of Tunde Ednut and prominent Nigerian comedians drumming support for him, the 29-year-old has been tipped as winner of this sixth season.

Creative, strategic and creative, with Whitemoney, there isn’t any dull moment. With over 692,000 Instagram followers one would believe that Whitemoney’s fans would go all out to keep him in the Big Brother’s House for as long as possible.

Prediction : Safe

Liquorose (1.3m Instagram followers)

Liquorose is a woman with many skills; she is a Nigerian choreographer, creative dance-crafts lady, entertainer, model, and video vixen.

The talented housemate, who often acts and dresses like a tomboy, has a large fan base. She is also Whitemoney’s biggest contender for the N90 million prize money.

She is also the only housemate with more than a million followers on Instagram. Now that she is also up for possible eviction, what can her fans do to ensure that her beautiful face graces their screen?

Prediction: Safe

Saskay (328,000 Instagram followers)

Tsakute Jonah aka Saskay is one of the youngest housemates this season.

Pretty Saskay, who revealed she brought vibrators to the BBNaija show, is highly sought after by the male housemates.

It’s not surprising that she found herself in a “situationship” with Cross and Jay Paul. Will Cross’ fans save her? Or will they allow Jay Paul’s fans, who would be preoccupied with saving him, to do the job? Saskay will know her fate tonight.

Predictions : Safe

Jay Paul (275,000 Instagram followers)

Paul Ephraim, popularly known as Jay Paul, is often called playboy or bad boy. Jay Paul, who has eyes only for Saskay, hasn’t really proved his mettle on the show. As it stands, he may likely not evade this eviction because he doesn’t have a strong base or ‘highlights’ as BBNaija buffs describe interesting housemates.

Prediction: Eviction

The Big Brother reality TV show, which ends on October 10, 2021, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a grand prize of N90million -the highest in the show’s history.